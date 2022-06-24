ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Roofing Company Gets Wrong Address for Job, Leaves Family’s Home in Shambles

Reports say that one family got quite the surprise when they arrived home to find their roof being removed. Apparently, the roofing company got the wrong address for a job but now the family is experiencing damage to their home as their insurance claims continue to be denied. It's...

Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
Daily Mail

'It's heartbreaking': Mother-of-four who saves supermarket food from bins and gives it to families in need for free says inflation has caused 'massive influx' in demand

A primary school teacher who hands out supermarket food set to be binned to families in need says inflation has caused a 'massive influx' in demand. Mother-of-four Deborah Doloughan from Middlesbrough, Tyne and Wear, who is always looking for a bargain in the reduced aisle, has hated food waste since working in a fast food restaurant in her twenties.
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Bring 10-Year-Old on Vacation with Fiancée

The pandemic has affected travel in major ways, and until recently most of the world was shut down. But now, with travel reopening, many are excited to go on vacation. Most use vacations as a time to get away from their everyday life and bond with their loved ones. But what is a person to do when they want to have a child-free vacation, while their partner insists on including the children?
The Guardian

NHS sent my wife a penalty notice for getting a prescription

My wife has a direct debit for an NHS prescription prepay certificate, which auto-renews every year. Recently, she received a penalty charge notice (PCN) for a prescription she collected three months ago. It appears that last year her new certificate was returned as undelivered to the issuer, NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA), because of an “incorrect address”, even though we haven’t moved. NHSBSA therefore cancelled the direct debit and the auto-renewal. We were unaware of this, and my wife continued to tick the prepaid box when she collected her prescriptions. NHSBSA claims it did not notify us because it assumed we’d moved. It has since issued the certificate, but says it can’t backdate it and insists my wife pay the PCN. We’re happy to make up the payments missed after the direct debit was cancelled, but I am concerned it may issue a PCN for all of the prescriptions she received during that period. She is on weekly prescriptions for eight medications.
motor1.com

Einride Pod cabless truck granted NHTSA approval for US roads

Swedish freight technology company Einride has announced that it has received approval from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to operate its Autonomous Electric Transport (AET) vehicles on US public roads. This marks the first time a purpose-built autonomous electric truck without a driver on board receives permission to...
dailyphew.com

Firefighters Arrive Just In Time For Exhausted Deer Couple

For over 3 miles downstream in a canal, two wild deer were desperately struggling for their lives. No one knows exactly how the doe and the buck ended up in the canal earlier this week in Sacramento, California. It’s believed that the couple may have been quarreling and fallen down the steep cement sides of the canal, which made it impossible to scale out by themselves.
Family Handyman

More Than One Million Breaker Boxes Recalled Because of Fire Hazard

More than one million breaker boxes have been recalled in the U.S. and Canada because of a fire hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced June 16. Schneider Electric recalled the Square D QO Plug-on-Neutral Load Centers due to the load center overheating, posing the threat of “thermal burn and fire hazards,” according to the company’s press release.
The Detroit Free Press

Ford, Dodge among vehicle recalls this week

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for June 16 through 23, including a Ford recall involving 2,925,968 units and a Dodge recall involving 270,904 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:
pymnts

FedEx ‘Picture Proof’ Is Latest Salvo vs. Friendly Fraud

For eCommerce, call it a photo finish. Or: proof positive in the fight against friendly fraud, or more specifically first-party misuse. FedEx said on Wednesday (June 22) that it is launching its “Picture Proof of Delivery” for express and ground residential deliveries in the U.S. and Canada that are released without a signature.
