ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jurassic World Dominion Director Thanks Fans for Supporting the Movie

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month saw the theatrical debut of Jurassic World Dominion, a high-profile blockbuster that aimed to serve as the end of "the Jurassic era." The film debuted to impressive numbers at the global box office, with it most recently crossing $600 million at the worldwide box office. Dominion director Colin Trevorrow...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Natalie Portman Says Taika Waititi Had to Cut Entire Planets From Film

Marvel fans learned in Thor: Ragnarok that director Taika Waititi has a lot of big ideas. The Thor series went to new heights with his first Marvel film, changing the entire fabric of what we thought a Thor movie can be. Now, with Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi is continuing to push the envelope of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, Waititi brought so many great ideas to the table that a few had to be scrapped to keep the film at a manageable length, some of which involved entire planets that we won't get to see in the final version of Love and Thunder.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Barbie Stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Are Electric in New Set Photos

While we're still over a year out from the debut of Warner Bros.' Barbie movie, it's safe to say that the upcoming live-action film has already become a phenomenon. An array of elements from the film have already broken the Internet, from the blockbuster sharing a release date with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, to the magnificent first-look photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. On Monday, the latest example of the film's neon-hued aesthetic made its way online, thanks to set photos showing Robbie and Gosling rollerskating in costume. The costumes in question appear to be a direct homage to the "Hot Skatin'" Barbie of the 1990s, with a hearty dose of neon and extravagant patterns.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kevin Feige Reveals the Only Adjustment Marvel Made for Natalie Portman's Thor: Love and Thunder Return

Jane Foster looks mighty different in Thor: Love and Thunder. Natalie Portman trained for more than ten months to get into superhero shape to reprise her role as Jane for the first time since 2013's Thor: The Dark World, but with one large difference: she's wielding the might of ex-boyfriend Thor (Chris Hemsworth). As the hammer-swinging heroine worthy of lifting the enchanted Mjolnir, the five-foot-three Portman becomes the six-foot-tall Mighty Thor — the new goddess of thunder. In an interview with Total Film ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder, in theaters July 8, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige revealed Marvel's small role in Portman's big change:
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Sam Neill
Person
Bryce Dallas Howard
Person
Colin Trevorrow
Person
Chris Pratt
Person
Jeff Goldblum
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder's Chris Hemsworth Reveals When He'll Quit Playing Thor

Thor Odinson may be retired in Thor: Love and Thunder, but Chris Hemsworth isn't hanging up the hammer just yet. After Avengers: Endgame concluded with Thor joining the Guardians of the Galaxy in space, the space viking returns for a reunion with the new Thor: his ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Despite the Australian actor's recent comments that Thor 4 "might be [his] last Marvel movie" — Hemsworth is no longer under contract with Marvel Studios — the eight-time Marvel Cinematic Universe star hints his superhero retirement will be shortlived.
MOVIES
Closer Weekly

Paul McCartney Is Thankful For His Kids! See Rare Photos of the Beatles Star and His 5 Children

Being a rockstar is only half of Paul McCartney’s job! The former Beatles bassist is also a father to five children: Heather McCartney, Mary McCartney, Stella McCartney, James McCartney and Beatrice McCartney. While his singing talent has taken him worldwide, the doting dad has shared sweet memories with his kids over the years captured in family photos.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion#Jurassic World
ComicBook

Johnny Depp's Return to Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise Debunked in New Report

A new report sheds light on Johnny Depp's potential return to the Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise, following the actor's controversial legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Recent rumors seemed to suggest that Depp was in the process of securing a $301 million deal to return as Captain Jack Sparrow, a role he portrayed across five films in the franchise. The rumor, which originated from PopTopic, alleged that "Disney is very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp" and that "they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character." A new report from NBC News has since debunked those claims, with a representative for Depp telling the outlet that "This is made up."
MOVIES
musictimes.com

Lorde Glastonbury 2022: Singer Brings Out THESE Guests, Debuts New Hairstyle

Lorde had a successful Glastonbury Music Festival set as she brought out two special guests and ditched her curly brown locks to debut a new hairstyle. According to NME, the New Zealand songwriter took the Pyramid Stage on Sunday when she called singers Clairo and Arlo Parks on stage to sing her hit track "Stone At The Nail Salon" from her album "Solar Power."
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

The Flash, Superman & Lois, and More Missing From The CW's Comic-Con Plans

Studios and networks are beginning to announce their plans for July's San Diego Comic-Con, the highly-anticipated event that will be returning with great fanfare after the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, The CW's roster of new and veteran shows has usually been part of those proceedings — but it looks like that might not be the case this year. On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled their first panel details surrounding San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which included a roster of upcoming shows, games, comics, and more. As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, many of The CW's shows, including The Flash, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and the upcoming Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, are not currently part of that programming. The one The CW show currently on that list is Riverdale, which will have a Hall H panel to celebrate its upcoming seventh and final season.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Ignites Deadpool 3 and Wolverine Speculation With New Photo

Few roles in superhero cinema are loved as much as Hugh Jackman's time as Wolverine. Even though Jackman himself has long said he's done with the role, fans are hoping for an eventual return now that Marvel Studios and Disney once again own the film rights to characters in the X-Men and Fantastic Four families.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth Reveals Who He Thinks Thor Misses More Between Iron Man and Captain America

Thor, along with Iron Man and Captain America, became what many Marvel fans refer to as the "big three," in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as they were among the strongest Marvel heroes in Avengers movie. The trio met in The Avengers when they had to take on Loki and eventually assembled together to take on Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Thor, however, is the only hero of the three to be continuing his journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe today and the only hero to get a fourth solo film with July's Thor: Love and Thunder. With Tony Stark having died in Avengers: Endgame and Steve Rogers being presumed dead by the MCU, Thor might miss one of his old pals a bit more than the other.
MOVIES
Floor8

Margot Robbie spotted on the set of Barbie in full costume

Margot Robbie looked like a Barbie brought to life when she was spotted on the set of the upcoming live-action movie about the iconic doll. The 31-year-old actress donned a hot pink ensemble comprised of a low-cut halter crop top and lace-up bell bottom pants that were decorated with metallic stars. The two-time Academy Award nominee draped a long beige cardigan over her shoulders as she headed to film scenes in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Ghostbusters Sequel Gets Release Date From Sony

Ghostbusters Afterlife has a sequel coming and the release date just got revealed. Fans can look forward to the follow-up in 2023. Sony told Deadline that Jason Reitman is aboard to direct another entry in the franchise. Also mentioned in their report is the return o Gil Kenan to write the next chapter. December 20, 2023 will be a big day at the theater as the company injects itself into the holiday fray. New York City was one of the elements that people noticed was missing from Afterlife. The firehouse also got mentioned by fans during the reactions to the latest entry. Now, the future is set and people are already expressing their excitement.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Norman Reedus Teases "Totally Different" Walking Dead Spinoff Series

The Walking Dead will live again when Norman Reedus returns as Daryl Dixon in his own spinoff set at AMC. Reedus says the still-untitled Daryl solo series, which will no longer co-star Melissa McBride as Carol, will be "completely different" from the flagship show ending this year after eleven seasons. AMC announced in September 2020 that original series stars Reedus and McBride would lead the Daryl-Carol spinoff following the final season of The Walking Dead, described as a "road show" by co-creator Angela Kang. In April, McBride bowed out because relocating for the spinoff — which will be set in and shot in Europe this year — became "logistically untenable" for the fan-favorite Walking Dead star.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Deleted Scene Reveals an MCU Easter Egg

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The doctors are in. A Doctor Strange 2 deleted scene has surfaced online, flashing back to before the events of 2016's Doctor Strange. In the deleted scene included on the Blu-ray release, titled "A Great Team," renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and colleague Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) discuss their groundbreaking Strange-Palmer Method with WHiH News — the MCU news network that has appeared in multiple Marvel movies and series, including Iron Man 2, WandaVision, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Watch the deleted scene below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fan Art Transforms The Boys' Homelander Into the Next Wolverine

Marvel Studios is going to have a lot on their plate when they decide who will be the next actor to play Wolverine. Hugh Jackman made his mark with the character after playing him for almost 20 years. The actor made his swan song as Wolverine in 2017's Logan, which was directed by James Mangold. Fans have a lot of ideas of who could replace the actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with names like Taron Egerton, Henry Cavill and even Keanu Reeves being floated around. One digital artist seems to think that the actor who plays Homelander on The Boys, Antony Starr, would be a great choice as Weapon X.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Elizabeth Olsen Addresses Scarlet Witch Solo Movie Rumors

Elizabeth Olsen addressed those Scarlet Witch solo movie rumors this morning. On Good Morning America, the crew asked her about a possible return after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She didn't have a lot to share, but that's because Marvel Studios has not informed her of any such plans yet. It feels like the same song and dance for a lot of these projects right now. An MCU actor does an interview, they get asked about rumors and reported series, and the audience gets a veritable shrug because there's no way to offer anything other than, "well, this is happening." D23 and San Diego Comic-Con will offer some clarity when it comes to all of this business. For now, fans are left to wonder because nothing concrete has been announced by Marvel Studios yet.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy