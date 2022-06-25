ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clayton, Fayette, Henry, Spalding by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-24 22:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Houston, Jones, Twiggs, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 04:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bibb; Houston; Jones; Twiggs; Wilkinson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wilkinson, Bibb, Twiggs, northeastern Houston and southeastern Jones Counties through 530 AM EDT At 436 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Lake Tobesofkee to Nicklesville, and moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Frequent lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Macon, Jeffersonville, Irwinton, Warner Robins, Centerville, Gordon, Ivey, McIntyre, Toomsboro, Danville, Payne, Allentown, Robins Air Force Base, Payne City, Marion, Postell, Lake Tobesofkee, Mountain Springs, Griswoldville and Nicklesville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BIBB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Here are the Cherokee County neighborhoods that will have their streets resurfaced next

Cherokee County motorists can expect to see some road delays with two resurfacing projects getting underway. Work for the phase two of the 2022 Resurfacing Project is set to begin this week, with roads scheduled to be resurfaced in six different subdivisions, including Creekside Estates, Middlebrooke, Lovinggood Landing, BridgeMill, Sturbridge and Eagle Watch.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Fatal crash closes lanes in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fatal crash is under investigation in Clayton County. According to Clayton County Police Department, it happened early Monday morning on Tara Boulevard at Bridgeport Lane. The crash has since cleared and all lanes are back open. CBS46 is working to get more details about the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man killed after tractor rolls over on him in Cobb County

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A 68-year-old man is dead after an accident involving a tractor in Powder Springs. Authorities said Ray F. Reece was operating his Ford 540B industrial tractor at his home when, at some point, it slid on loose soil while going up a slope and rolled over on its left side, with Mr. Reece directly under it.
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Car crashes into VA clinic in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Emergency crews are investigating after a car seemingly crashed through a Cobb County Veteran Affairs clinic. An 11Alive viewer shared photos Tuesday depicting Cobb County Fire and Emergency crews in the area. A firetruck and medical vehicle were seen in the parking lot. A small...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

One dead following Tara Boulevard car accident Monday morning

HAMPTON — A juvenile is dead following a three-car accident on Tara Boulevard at Bridgeport Lane early Monday morning. Clayton County police reported all others in the three cars were transported to the hospital with injuries. Neither the total number of people hurt nor the names of the accident victims have not been released.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

More than $90K in liquor stolen from Henry County package store

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Up to a half-dozen suspects made off with tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of liquor during a Henry County heist. It happened just after 1 a.m. Monday at the Highway 138 Package Store in Stockbridge. Henry County police said between four and six people were involved in the heist and made off with about $90,000 worth of inventory.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

City of Carrollton Independence Day Festivities

The Carroll Symphony, The Carrollton Jazz Orchestra, and the Carrollton Wind Ensemble will be filling the air with American music for three days, starting Friday July 1, continuing on Saturday July 2, and capping off on July 4th. . Admission to each of these family-friendly events is free. The Carrollton...
CARROLLTON, GA
WGAU

Ricky Dubose dead at state prison in Jackson

Ricky Dubose is dead, an apparent suicide at the state prison in Jackson. Dubose, from Madison County, was on a prison bus when he and another man killed two state Corrections officers during a 2017 escape in Putnam County. Dubose was serving a prison sentence for an armed robbery in Elbert County at the time of those murders. He and Donnie Rowe were recaptured in Tennessee days after the shootings. Rowe was tried and sentenced to life for the murders in Putnam County; Dubose received a death sentence after his conviction earlier this month. The GBI is investigating his death, which was reported last night.
JACKSON, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Carrollton: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Carrollton, Georgia

Explore off-the-beaten path historic sites nearby in Roopville, Whitesburg and Mt. Zion, Temple, and Bowdon. Carrollton, GA Bus and Coach Companies and Stops - Flournoy’s Bus Charter And Travel. 151 Laurel Trce – (call (4043) 345-1999. Best Time To Travel. July, August, then June are the hottest months....
CARROLLTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lanes re-open after crash caused traffic to stop on I-85 north in Atlanta

ATLANTA - A crash closed all lanes periodically on Interstate 85 northbound on Sunday morning at Buford Highway, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The crash backed up traffic to the ramp from the Downtown Connector to I-75 northbound. The estimated time to clear the crash is 9 a.m.
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Paulding County Woman Arrested for Murder of Three Juveniles

Three juveniles in Paulding County are deceased and 40 year old Darlene Brister has been arrested for malice murder. At approximately 9:19pm on June 24th, 2022, Paulding E-911 received a call about a domestic disturbance and house fire at 776 Woodwind Dr., Rockmart, GA 30153. It was reported that a female who was inside the home was attempting to stab the occupants and that at the time of the call, the home was on fire and the occupants were inside.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

You won’t believe who racked up these Peach Pass fines

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jerry Sammons was not overly concerned when Georgia’s State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) sent him a toll violation notice in February 2020. SRTA included a surveillance photo showing his personalized license plate, but the offending driver’s car was different. Sammons owns an Infinity, but the car in the photo showed a much larger GMC or Chevrolet SUV.
GEORGIA STATE

