JARRELL, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: As of around 1:17 p.m., FOX 44 News has learned that two men have died after being trapped in a 24-foot deep trench in Jarrell. The incident happened at a construction site near the frontage road close to 13700 northbound Interstate 35, at Exit #275. According to the Jarrell Police Department’s Facebook page, emergency crews from the City responded at 8:39 a.m. Tuesday, and called for additional assistance from the Georgetown, Round Rock, and Austin Fire Departments’ technical rescue crews and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to help with recovery efforts.

JARRELL, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO