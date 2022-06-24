ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Tommy White and Christian Little transfer to LSU

By mattmiguez
1037thegame.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU baseball has gotten even better. According to Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball, North Carolina State superstar Tommy White announced his transfer to LSU. White finished his freshman campaign at NC State in 2021 with 27 home runs. White also had a .362 batting average and 74 RBIs in 2021...

1037thegame.com

