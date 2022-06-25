Pro-choice protesters gather at Arizona State Capitol following abortion ruling

PHOENIX - Days after a Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell held a news conference on June 28 to address the matter of abortion laws in Arizona. On June 27, officials with MCAO said Mitchell will use prosecutorial discretion when it comes to...
On June 26, DPS says Aiden Starkey was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and vandalism. Four others were arrested, with DPS saying they failed to identify. They are, Kyla Ford, 20; Taylor Calderson, 20; Sage Myers, 19 and Brianna Ford, 19.
PHOENIX - The pool of people vying to be the next governor of Arizona shrunk on June 28. In a statement, former Congressman Matt Salmon (R) announced that he is ending his campaign for governor. "Unfortunately, numbers are numbers, and it has become clear to me that the path to...
Salmon, who ran as the Republican Party candidate for governor in 2002, has ended his second campaign for Arizona's top office, in a move that left some political analysts puzzled. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
PHOENIX - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration warned law enforcement agencies from coast to coast about a concerning spike of "mass-overdose events" involving the deadly and highly-addictive drug fentanyl. The Arizona-Mexico border is no exception to the number of deadly drugs making their way over and killing many, and getting...
Stocks under extreme pressure as inflation continues to surge. Parents around the United States are being charged tens of thousands of dollars, including some fees into the millions, for public records requests in their school districts, Fox News Digital has learned. Fox News Digital spoke with parents around the county...
The Goodyear community is rallying around a firefighter suffering from a daunting diagnosis of ALS. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen shows us how he's being surrounded by love and support during his time of need.
PHOENIX - Rest in peace, Phoenix Police K9 Officer "Murphy." The Phoenix Police Department says Murphy served residents of Phoenix for nearly 8 years before retiring. He was battling an "advanced medical condition" the department says, and he passed away on June 27. "Our hearts go out to his handler,...
A Virginia firefighter and mother of two boys died on Saturday when she "suffered a catastrophic accident" during a swift water rescue training, according to officials. Alicia Monahan, 41, was instructing the course in the North Carolina mountains when she tragically passed away. It wasn't immediately clear how the accident happened.
CODY, Wyo. - A "surprise encounter" led to a hiker being mauled by a grizzly bear, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The incident happened Monday afternoon while the man was hiking Francs Peak west of Meeteetse. Authorities said the initial investigation appears to be that a surprise...
CORDES LAKES, Ariz. - Authorities say a suspect has been taken into custody following barricading themselves after shooting and killing a Yavapai County Sheriff's deputy on June 28. The sheriff's office says the incident took place in Cordes Lakes. During a news conference that happened after 11:45 p.m. on June...
MENDON, Mo. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said at least four people were killed when an Amtrak train derailed after hitting a dump truck in Missouri at a crossing Monday. Authorities initially said two people were killed inside the train and one person was killed in the truck. They...
PHOENIX - A man who opened fire into a convenience store in Phoenix because he was upset over the price of cigarettes has been arrested, police said. Surveillance video captured the incident, which happened near Seventh Avenue and Cocopah Street on June 15. In the video, which was released by...
PHOENIX - A suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at apartment complex residents in Phoenix before being shot by police remains hospitalized in critical condition. The shooting, according to the Phoenix Police Department, happened at about 5:20 p.m. on June 27 in the area of 52nd Street and Thomas Road. Officers responded to a domestic violence call at the scene and found the armed suspect standing on the second floor.
PHOENIX - A woman drove into a sinkhole Sunday night in a Phoenix neighborhood. A water main break caused the sinkhole near 22nd Street and Missouri Avenue. After driving into the sinkhole, the woman was rescued by neighbors. She's going to be OK. The westbound lanes of Missouri Avenue will...
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials said a person and two cats are left without a home, following a house fire eon June 28. The fire happened at a residential neighborhood in the area of 19th Avenue and Dunlap. According to fire officials, crews were called out just before 4:00 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene, they found a fire burning in a medium-sized, single-story residence.
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Police say one person is in custody in connection to a homicide in Goodyear. Goodyear Police say officers responded to Cotton Lane and Yuma Road just before 1 a.m. on June 28 for reports of a "verbal family argument." Once at the scene, officers found a 50-year-old...
PHOENIX - A 3-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being found not breathing by firefighters at an apartment complex in north Phoenix. The Phoenix Fire Department says crews responded to the apartments near 5th Street and Hatcher Road just after 11 a.m. on June 28 and found family members administering CPR to a 3-year-old boy who had no pulse and was not breathing.
Comments / 0