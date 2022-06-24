ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Column: Padres relief shines, and the Phillies rivalry is real

By Tom Krasovic
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faT4Z_0gLaOHMD00

Whatever their thoughts on cheesesteaks, the Padres are obligated to view the Philadelphia Phillies as rivals, despite the 2,400 miles between them and playing in a different division.

Rivals seek the same prize, in this case one of the National League's three wild cards should each coastal team not eclipse the favorite — the Dodgers in the West; both the Mets and Braves in the East — in its divisional heat.

Rivals pose a scary threat to one another.

The Phillies, who beat ace Joe Musgrove to open a four-game series Thursday night, could overtake the Padres if they live up to a huge payroll that's fourth in Major League Baseball.

Philadelphia's outlay, at $233 million, stands one spot above San Diego’s franchise-record payroll of $217.5 million, per Spotrac.com .

Phils President Dave Dombrowski’s World Series bling commands respect, too. Able to reward aggressive spenders in three previous stops, Dombrowski won a World Series in Florida and Boston and two American League pennants in Detroit.

The Padres led the Phillies by 6 1/2 games going into Friday night’s game, so give A.J. Preller the nod over fellow Cornell alum Dombrowski in this duel between big payrolls, though in fairness, it wasn't until December 2020 that Dombrowski took this job.

A driving force to the Padres-Phils gap serves up a local tradition: Relief pitching once again favors the Padres.

San Diego’s bullpen, much-criticized early in the season, boasts the National League’s second-best ERA (3.37) while the Phillies are ninth. To be fair, when FanGraphs adjusts for ballparks, the two stand fourth and seventh, respectively, but under a perhaps better measure, the bullpens' gap widens.

Win Probability Added (WPA) attempts to quantify the total impact a pitcher’s batters have on his team’s win expectancy relative to league average. Here, per FanGraphs, the Pads place third — 12 spots ahead of the last-place Phils.

Dombrowski’s decades-long love of “power arms” coincides with Phillies relievers leading the league in average fastball velocity at 95 mph. Turning the heat into better accuracy could determine Philadelphia’s fate in the wild-card race, given its NL-worst walk rate of 4.62 per nine innings.

Padres relievers, seventh in velocity at 94.0, have shown both good control (strikes and balls) and good command (accuracy within the strike zone), evidenced by their NL-best walk rate (2.66) and WHIP (1.06).

If there’s an MVP in this Pads-Phils race, it’s the MVP of San Diego’s bullpen to date: Nabil Crismatt, the Colombian changeup artist who’s brilliant at reading hitters and bagged six outs in Friday's 1-0 victory. Crismatt throws a changeup more than half of the time, enhancing a fastball that averages 90.6 mph . Into the current series he took a 1.35 ERA with no home runs allowed, one year after allowing 10 homers.

Under bullpen coach Ben Fritz and pitching coach Ruben Niebla, the Pads’ relief corps overcame painful meltdowns in the season’s first third. Not only productive, sidearm lefty Tim Hill and closer Taylor Rogers diversify the unit’s styles.

Tougher challenges may await. Can Padres starters continue to lead the NL in innings pitched, refreshing the relievers and clarifying their roles? Will fatigue and hitters’ familiarity with them erode the relievers' effectiveness?

In WPA, where Crismatt’s total more than doubles team runner-up Hill, Fritz’s relief corps trails only two other NL clubs, the Cardinals and Brewers.

Why does bullpen WPA matter in Padres Land?

Because the five Pads teams that reached the postseason off a 162-game season all placed first or second in that NL list, and the franchise’s most recent club to post a winning full season, the 2010 squad, a 90-game winner, led the 30-team big leagues.

Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman, a relief sensei who's still around the team, earned WPA honors with three of those six sturdy bullpens including the 1998 World Series team. Others were Craig Lefferts, the lefty who logged 105.2 innings and a 2.13 ERA for San Diego's 1984 pennant winner, 2005 set-up man Scott Linebrink and 2010 closer Heath Bell.

Crismatt and his tricky changeup would have dovetailed into several Padres bullpens headed by Hoffman, whose proteges included changeup artists Donne Wall and Doug Bochtler. Versatile, beloved teammate Craig Stammen of the current 'pen is true to the Hoffman's team ethic, perhaps best exemplified in 2003. Returning to the team late that season following a lengthy shoulder rehab, Hoffman assumed a set-up role to keep Rod Beck as the closer. (Beck, as cagey as they come, nailed all 20 save tries that year while playing up an 84-mph fastball.)

The current bullpen may need replenishment from Preller, but with the season nearly half done, it has honored a Padres' tradition: reliable relief.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Home Run of All Time

Over the history of baseball there have been several ways the greatest baseball players are measured. Some have to do with hitting average, both over a season and a career. Another is RBIs, both over a career and season. Another is the percentage of times a player gets on base. This measure was made famous […]
MLB
FanSided

Former Braves teammates claim Joc Pederson refused to leave clubhouse to avoid Tommy Pham last season

Tyler Matzek and Josh Tomlin revealed that Joc Pederson refused to leave the clubhouse to avoid Tommy Pham during the Atlanta Braves’ visit to San Diego last season. Back in May, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson of the San Francisco Giants in what was revealed to be over a fantasy football dispute in the past. The story only grew from there, and it continues to do so with this latest update.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Judge gives his bat to famous fan after walk-off home run

Aaron Judge delivered a dramatic moment for the New York Yankees on Sunday, but a famous fan may have walked away with the best souvenir from the game. Judge hit a three-run walk-off home run in the tenth inning of Sunday’s comeback win over the Houston Astros. The Yankee outfielder didn’t keep the bat as a keepsake, though. He passed it off to director Spike Lee, who was in attendance for the game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Boston, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Florida State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of MLB Star Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies MVP outfielder Bryce Harper will likely be out for several weeks following Saturday night's injury. Harper, the reigning National League MVP, suffered a fractured thumb during Saturday night's game against the San Diego Padres. This is a crushing blow for Harper and the Phillies, who are in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
Yardbarker

Watch: Angels, Mariners benches clear for brawl

The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners had a lengthy brawl Sunday after Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch in the second inning. Winker took a few steps toward Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz on the mound before turning to march toward the Los Angeles dugout. After he broke free from the umpire who was holding him back, Winker continued his charge and both benches cleared for a brawl with both teams throwing punches.
ANAHEIM, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Trevor Hoffman
Person
Craig Stammen
Person
Rod Beck
Person
Dave Dombrowski
Person
Nabil Crismatt
Person
Ben Fritz
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout sounded off about pitch near his head

Mike Trout was nearly hit by a pitch during the ninth inning on Saturday night before the Seattle Mariners decided to intentionally walk him. The Los Angeles Angels star seemed to think the high-and-tight pitch was intentional, and he was not happy about it. After the Angels’ 5-3 loss, Trout...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

3 former Yankees players NY should consider acquiring at trade deadline

The New York Yankees have run through the league after a 7-6 start in 2022 (can you believe that really happened?), but that doesn’t mean the work is done. Any fan knows the weak spots by now, but to put it simply, every time you’re left calculating the bullpen workload chart, only to realize Clay Holmes/Michael King won’t be available, that should trigger a response.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to ugly Angels-Mariners brawl

The Los Angeles Angels took on the Seattle Mariners on Sunday in what has been a chippy series so far. It got a lot chippier on Sunday. In the 9th inning of Saturday night’s game, Mariners relief Erik Swanson nearly hit Angels star outfielder Mike Trout with a fastball near the head, which garnered some strong reactions from the Angels’ slugger during his postgame press conference.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Braves#The Philadelphia Phillies#The National League#Mets#Major League Baseball#Spotrac Com#American League#Cornell
Yardbarker

Yankees starting second baseman dodges serious injury bullet

The New York Yankees were spreading the news after Sunday’s heroic win thanks to slugger Aaron Judge. Judge launched a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning, securing his second walk-off victory against the Houston Astros in four games. However, there were some negatives attached to Sunday’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees might’ve landed another gem with flame-throwing relief pitcher

When the New York Yankees realized they needed to add another catcher to the equation prior to the start of the 2022 season, they targeted Jose Treviño from the Texas Rangers. Luckily, Texas wasn’t looking for a massive haul, so the Yankees packaged together Albert Abreu and Robby Ahlstrom in exchange for the 29-year-old catcher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admits what the Braves already know about Michael Harris II

Despite dropping two games to the Dodgers over the weekend, the Braves are still one of the best teams in the National League. They boast the fourth-best record in the NL and currently sit 5.0 games back of the division-leading Mets. Atlanta finished the week 4-3 against two potential playoff teams in San Fran and LA. That’ll play every time, even if last night’s loss put a bit of a damper on things.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Mariners, Angels get into major brawl, eight ejected

A lengthy bench-clearing brawl resulted in the ejections of six players and both managers in the second inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Three of the first four hitters in the Mariners’ lineup were ejected, while three Angels pitchers were tossed...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Pirates star outfielder a ‘potential fit’ to replace Gallo

The New York Yankees have a big decision to make ahead of the trade deadline in the outfield: whether or not they should replace Joey Gallo. Gallo has been awful this season as an offensive weapon, hitting a putrid .173 with nine homers and 18 RBIs over 207 plate appearances. Getting on base at a career-low 28.5% and slugging a measly .346, the Yankees shouldn’t have a problem deciding on Joey’s future with the team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Braves: 3 trades to help replace injured Ronald Acuña Jr.

Trades for any of these three outfielders can help the Atlanta Braves survive Ronald Acuña Jr.’s latest injury. Just when things seemed to be going right for the Atlanta Braves, they received some tough news regarding star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. They are a top ten team in MLB right now but losing him for a significant amount of time might change this quickly.
ATLANTA, GA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
69K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy