Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green ripped into Kendrick Perkins after the former NBA center admitted to once praying for LeBron James to get injured. "Are you kidding me? You actually thought that was OK to admit? Come on, cuz," Green said on his podcast (13:45 mark). "You can't think that's OK to admit. Even if you felt that way—which, by the way, why do you feel that way? That's a problem. But even if you feel that way, take that to the grave, my man."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO