SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- On Saturday an inmate stabbed two correctional officers with a "manufactured weapon" during a cell search at Salinas Valley State Prison, according to the public information officer at the jail. This incident happened around 9:55 a.m., and both officers were taken to the hospital and treated for lacerations and stab wounds.

SALINAS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO