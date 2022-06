For so much of my life, a gnawing fear of failure prevented me from asking for help when I needed it most. Anxiety was a primary motivator in many aspects of my life, including health, work, and relationships. Fueled by a fruitless pursuit of perfection and a gripping need to feel in control, my fear of letting go manifested in over responsibility, overwork, micromanagement, and misplaced resentments. My harmful withholding of self-care nearly killed me and often made those around me miserable. As I deepen my commitment to health and well-being, I am learning that asking for the help is not only the highest form of self-care, but also self-worth.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 15 HOURS AGO