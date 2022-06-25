ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanco County, TX

Crews mostly contain 463-acre wildfire in Blanco County

By Taylor Girtman, Christopher Adams
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Fire crews have almost contained a large brushfire in Blanco County Saturday.

The “Archer Fire” is about 462.8 acres and 90% contained as of late Saturday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service .

    (Photo Courtesy/Ralph Arvesen)
    (Photo Courtesy/Ralph Arvesen)
    (Photo Courtesy/Ralph Arvesen)
    (Photo Courtesy/Ralph Arvesen)

It’s located near RR 962 and Smith West Ranch Road in northern Blanco County, northwest of Round Mountain.

    A view of the Archer Fire in northern Blanco County on June 24, 2022. (Courtesy Bill Prather)
    A view of the Archer Fire in northern Blanco County on June 24, 2022. (KXAN Viewer Photo)
