Crews mostly contain 463-acre wildfire in Blanco County
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Fire crews have almost contained a large brushfire in Blanco County Saturday.
The “Archer Fire” is about 462.8 acres and 90% contained as of late Saturday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service .
It's located near RR 962 and Smith West Ranch Road in northern Blanco County, northwest of Round Mountain.
