Austin, TX

'It would be a literal nightmare': Transgender, nonbinary Texan says overturning Roe v. Wade will have dire impact on abortion access for LGBTQ community

By Jamil Donith
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — The reversal of Roe v. Wade doesn’t just affect abortion rights for women. Transgender and nonbinary communities are also losing access to this healthcare that already faces disparities in medical treatment. Gender-affirming care for transgender children and teens is already under attack in Texas....

Scott Kleppin
3d ago

so men who suffer from gender dysphoria and think they are a women will not be able to get an abortion... well in states that make it illegal, still can in the other states... except for the fact that they are, well, MEN...

Nick Arnold
3d ago

Men can’t have babies anyway so it’s a mute point. It’s like saying “I can’t grill tonight on my gas grill because I ran out of charcoal”. Doesn’t make sense

Oh Please Just stop
3d ago

I’m so confused 🤔.So this story is actually about a woman that wants to be a man and takes whatever therapy hormones to make that happen and lives as a man and is full time drag queen but is worried about getting pregnant because she/ he is a gay man that is interested in other gay men. Doesn’t that just make her a straight female with a kinky side?🧐I mean essentially he is a FEMALE by birth that dates Males.What we need to do as a society is get rid of safe spaces, quite handing out participation trophies and talk to people real and mental health care, lots and lots of mental health care.

