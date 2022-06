JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Department of Public Safety and community leaders are trying to help former prisoners adjust to life once they’re free. The state Department of Public Safety says more than 20,000 people return to their home communities after being released from North Carolina state prisons every year. About 95% of people in prison will eventually return to their home communities.

