Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

All alcoholic beverage servers and managers are required to certify for responsible beverage service by August 31, 2022, per the state's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 28, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The State of California has issued a new mandate for Responsible Beverage Service (RBS)...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Temperatures topped 100 degrees in some California areas and one man died in a Sonoma County brushfire as the state sweltered Monday under a ridge of high pressure. The National Weather Service said it hit 108 degrees on Monday at the Paso Robles airport and...
A few weeks ago, the Republican Party of Texas held it annual convention and passed numerous resolutions. The first resolution stated that Joe Biden's victory in the election of 2020 was not legitimate. The second declared that gay and transgerdered people are abnormal. The third resolution was spelled out in a 40-page document outlining the Texas legislature's right to secede from the United States.
Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued one of its most significant gun law rulings in more than a decade, tossing out New York state’s tight restrictions on who can carry a concealed gun in public. Gun rights activists are celebrating the 6-3 decision, while advocates for stricter gun laws...
This week, the average price of a gallon of gas in California reached $6.38. Central Valley families are feeling the impacts of rising costs at the grocery store, on their monthly energy bills, and at the gas pump. With many here in the Valley packing their cars for summer road trips, the upcoming gas price hike is going to make that holiday road trip for the Fourth of July even more expensive.
Cal State Bakersfield has received word the state budget plan approved Sunday includes $83 million for a science and technology incubator that will bring university faculty and students together with industry and community representatives. CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny thanked the state Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom, who announced plans for...
Water use is about to change in a big way for commercial and industrial property owners interested in keeping their lawns green. During a webinar on Tuesday hosted by the Greater Bakersfield Chamber, water officials with the city of Bakersfield and California Water Service said owners and managers of commercial, industrial and institutional properties are now barred from using potable water for irrigating non-functional turf.
