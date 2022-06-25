ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Florida murder suspect arrested in Knoxville

wvlt.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dog was found on the side of I-75 without shade or water...

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 1

Related
wvlt.tv

Police: Chattanooga child hit by truck, hospitalized

Four people were convicted in a 2018 South Knoxville shooting Tuesday, according to a release from District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office. KPD arrests two charged in East Knoxville shooting, one suspect still at large. Updated: 6 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department officers arrested two people Monday in connection...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#East Tennessee#Tennessee Highway Patrol#Fertility#Violent Crime
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police reveal details of 9-vehicle John Sevier Hwy crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Public Information Officer Scott Erland with the Knoxville Police Department revealed the details Tuesday of a nine-vehicle crash that closed John Sevier Highway and sent multiple people to the hospital Monday. According to Erland, the crash involved a dump truck, three passenger vehicles and five motorcycles....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

What is a Blue Alert?

Four people were convicted in a 2018 South Knoxville shooting Tuesday, according to a release from District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office. KPD arrests two charged in East Knoxville shooting, one suspect still at large. Updated: 6 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department officers arrested two people Monday in connection...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Museum of Appalachia to celebrate July 4 with ‘anvil shoots’

Four people were convicted in a 2018 South Knoxville shooting Tuesday, according to a release from District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office. KPD arrests two charged in East Knoxville shooting, one suspect still at large. Updated: 3 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department officers arrested two people Monday in connection...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI: Manhunt ends after police in Kentucky kill Blue Alert suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Samuel Q. Edwards, 34, who was at the center of a Blue Alert in Tennessee, was killed by Kentucky State Police in Louisville Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Initially, the TBI said Edwards may be driving a white Chevy Silverado with a missing...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD arrests two charged in East Knoxville shooting, one suspect still at large

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers arrested two people Monday in connection to an East Knoxville shooting that happened Friday, according to a release from the department. Around 10:45 p.m., officers located and arrested 36-year-old Eddie Crippen and 33-year-old Jacinda Sharp, the release said. They were both identified...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Nationwide Report

Several people injured after a 9-vehicle pile-up on John Sevier Highway in Knox County (Knoxville, TN)

Several people injured after a 9-vehicle pile-up on John Sevier Highway in Knox County (Knoxville, TN)Nationwide Report. Several people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle wreck in Knox County. As per the initial information, the nine-vehicle pile-up was reported at about 4 p.m. on John Sevier Highway near Mountain Grove Drive. The early reports showed that a dump truck, three passenger vehicles and five motorcycles were involved in the accident [...]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

How to keep guns off Knoxville’s streets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than half of all gun thefts in Knoxville are from cars where guns are not secured, Knoxville Police Department officials told WVLT News Monday. In fact, Knoxville is on track to break 2021′s record for gun thefts. Officers said these guns are used in...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy