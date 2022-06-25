Florida murder suspect arrested in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WSMV) - A suspect at the center of a Blue Alert is now in custody, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The TBI issued the Blue Alert Wednesday morning for the New Orleans man, who was accused of shooting a Middle Tennessee police officer. B.J. Brown, the...
Four people were convicted in a 2018 South Knoxville shooting Tuesday, according to a release from District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office. KPD arrests two charged in East Knoxville shooting, one suspect still at large. Updated: 6 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department officers arrested two people Monday in connection...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Public Information Officer Scott Erland with the Knoxville Police Department revealed the details Tuesday of a nine-vehicle crash that closed John Sevier Highway and sent multiple people to the hospital Monday. According to Erland, the crash involved a dump truck, three passenger vehicles and five motorcycles....
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn — The state of Tennessee is offering a $10,000 reward to find out who shot and killed a father and daughter in Sevier County last Christmas Eve. So far, investigators have not identified any suspects in the double homicide. The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said its...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Samuel Q. Edwards, 34, who was at the center of a Blue Alert in Tennessee, was killed by Kentucky State Police in Louisville Tuesday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Initially, the TBI said Edwards may be driving a white Chevy Silverado with a missing...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers arrested two people Monday in connection to an East Knoxville shooting that happened Friday, according to a release from the department. Around 10:45 p.m., officers located and arrested 36-year-old Eddie Crippen and 33-year-old Jacinda Sharp, the release said. They were both identified...
Several people injured after a 9-vehicle pile-up on John Sevier Highway in Knox County (Knoxville, TN)Nationwide Report. Several people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle wreck in Knox County. As per the initial information, the nine-vehicle pile-up was reported at about 4 p.m. on John Sevier Highway near Mountain Grove Drive. The early reports showed that a dump truck, three passenger vehicles and five motorcycles were involved in the accident [...]
ATHENS, Tenn. (WTVC) — A Tennessee woman who was named "Teacher of the Year" in January is now facing burglary, trespassing and drug possession charges. Police say Daelyn Waldroup hopped a fence to get to a car detained at a vehicle impound lot and broke into it. An affidavit WTVC obtained says this happened the morning of June 6.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than half of all gun thefts in Knoxville are from cars where guns are not secured, Knoxville Police Department officials told WVLT News Monday. In fact, Knoxville is on track to break 2021′s record for gun thefts. Officers said these guns are used in...
