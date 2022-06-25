SCOTUS reaction shows American divide

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. “Im devastated for women across the country…This is a major right that has been taken away from us.” - Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette Ramos. The councilwoman joins Gabe...
(WEAA)—Westley Watende Omari Moore, also known as Wes Moore is a Democratic candidate for Maryland governor. Moore is also a U.S. Army veteran, author, entrepreneur, and television producer. He joins Dr. Kaye for her Meet The Candidates Series. Click the audio to listen. For voting information and list of...
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has plans to ban abortion after 15 weeks following the historic Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey and thus removing the constitutional right to abortion. However, he will face opposition from the Democratic-controlled Virginia Senate, where Democrats hold a 21-19 advantage (with one Democrat supportive of anti-abortion legislation).
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A leading Second Amendment group in Maryland is encouraging gun owners there to apply for permits from the State Police to carry handguns outside their homes. This is after a Supreme Court ruling last week that makes Maryland’s restrictions on permits unconstitutional. However, as...
BALTIMORE, MD (June 27, 2022) – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and a national coalition of 22 attorneys general today issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to supporting and expanding access to abortion care. Despite the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, access to safe and legal abortion remains robustly protected in numerous states across the country, including in Maryland and the coalition states. As highlighted by the multistate coalition’s efforts in the amicus brief led by California in Dobbs, the coalition of attorneys general will continue to fight to support the rights of pregnant people nationwide.
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Teachers are preparing to head back to the classroom this coming fall, but Washington, D.C. teachers are concerned because they do not have a contract with D.C. Public Schools, and the Washington Teachers Union says it is three years past due. “I am hopeful we...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia’s Attorney General Tuesday sent a letter to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan asking him to recognize the Mountain State’s concealed weapon permits. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s letter comes after the U.S. Supreme Court decision that found a New York State law infringed on the right to carry arms […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders are protesting across the state over the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion on Friday.
Even though abortion remains legal in Maryland, many people are outraged by the court’s decision to end that right for women in other states and have come out to places like here Columbia Lakefront Stage to protest.
Supporters of abortion rights have gathered here at Columbia Lakefront Stage to protest after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade yesterday @wjz pic.twitter.com/HxiMxl3OoR
— Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) June 25, 2022
The message they brought with them on Saturday is “we won’t go...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday joined U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) and voter advocacy organizations to encourage Marylanders to Baltimore residents to vote in this year’s election cycle.
Representatives from Black Girls Vote and the Baltimore City Youth Voter Registration Committee joined the mayor and senator, stressing the importance of voting to trigger change.
With the voter registration deadline ending Tuesday, the advocates also called on eligible voters to register to vote and to double check their registration status in case changes need to be made.
Mayor Scott emphasized the importance of voting by referencing two recent rulings by...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five new laws impacting Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority licensees, and applicants, for ABC licenses, will go into effect starting July 1. The General Assembly passed these new proposals during the 2022 session and were signed into law by Governor Glenn Youngkin. Here are the five...
Democratic voters in Maryland were optimistic about the state’s current trajectory, according to a phone poll conducted by Goucher College in mid-June. Only about 36 percent of Democrats think the state is on the ‘wrong track’, while 63 percent of Republicans felt the same way. The poll,...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Maryland’s July primary election a few weeks out, three Democratic candidates for the state’s highest elected office are running neck and neck, according to the results of a new poll.
The poll of roughly 1,000 likely voters, conducted by Goucher College in partnership with The Baltimore Banner and WYPR, finds Comptroller Peter Franchot, nonprofit CEO Wes Moore and former Labor Secretary Tom Perez are tied in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, with each of them carrying double-digit support.
Franchot (16%), Moore (14%) and Perez (14%) polled well ahead of the rest of the Democratic field, trailed by Doug Gansler...
This interview is part of a series of interviews with the Democratic and Republican candidates for Maryland governor in 2022. In these interviews, WTOP asked all the candidates the same or similar questions on education, public safety and crime, jobs and the economy, and transportation. The Maryland primary is July 19.
Leaders in Baltimore are urging voters to vote, citing abortion, gun control, crime and judicial appointments as some of the reasons why. | 2022 MARYLAND VOTER'S GUIDE: How to vote, who's running, important dates. U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott were joined by others Monday for...
Maryland’s primary election is three weeks away, and a new survey indicates that the races for the Republican and Democratic nominations for governor are tight. The Goucher College Poll, conducted in partnership with WYPR and the Baltimore Banner, found statistical ties in both parties’ contests. WYPR reporter Rachel...
Education is one of the few rehabilitative options available to incarcerated people, yet all across America prisoners are prevented from pursuing their education. “Atiba” Demetrius Brown, for instance, has been dedicated to improving himself and his post-incarceration prospects by taking correspondence courses while incarcerated in Maryland, but thanks to a draconian new decree by the Department of Public Safety & Correctional Services (DPSCS), Atiba can’t take his exams. In this installment of Rattling the Bars, Victor Wallis joins Mansa Musa to discuss the case of “Atiba” Demetrius Brown and the calculated cruelty of the prison-industrial complex.
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Back in April, Maryland’s General Assembly overrode Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of the Abortion Care Access Act, a bill allowing health practitioners besides physicians, to perform abortion procedures. Those health care workers include nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, and physician assistants who have proper training. This bill comes with controversy […]
Comments / 1