CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Josh Groban was finishing his Bridges tour and embarking upon a journey to create a new album when the thing he loved most was taken from him. Unable to take the stage in front of thousands of fans for over a year, Groban feared that his days of performing concerts might be over. Each time plans were starting to take place for he and his band to return to the stage, a new wave of the pandemic made it impossible.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO