'Go Wild' in Santa Barbara with your kids | Julia McHugh
syvnews.com
4 days ago
It’s no surprise that today children spend far less time playing in nature than their parents and grandparents did. It’s not just the pandemic that is to blame — kids are looking at screens more than trees or their only time outdoors is on playing fields in organized...
Shark sightings are becoming more frequent on the Central Coast with more people in the waters , more cameras in use and a growing shark population. One area where sightings have been common in the summer months has been in pockets of the Carpinteria coast.
The 90th annual Children's Fiesta Parade in Santa Barbara is accepting applications through July 8 for children's floats, carts, and wagons to participate in the celebration.
Put on your dancing shoes, and don’t forget the leg warmers! Joystix & DJ Darla Bea present a blast from the past with Totally ’80s Prom Night on Friday, July 1. What a fun way to get the Fourth of July holiday weekend festivities started. “It’s going to...
The PCPA has postponed its summer production of "The Agitators" until October due to labor shortages and supply chain issues that continue to challenge both the local and national theatre industry, a PCPA spokeswoman said. This delay will allow the theater the opportunity to continue to deliver the high-quality professional...
Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, açaí bowl and raw juice chains, announced that its first Santa Barbara County location is now open for business in Santa Maria. Featuring the brand’s fresh new store design that includes striking architecture and a welcoming environment, the new store is owned by first-time Juice It Up! franchisee Boby Singh. Singh recently signed a nine-store development deal to bring Juice It Up! to new markets throughout Central and Northern California, including Santa Maria, Napa, Sacramento, Vacaville and Vallejo. The new Santa Maria location is Singh’s first location to open. Located at the brand new and thriving Enos Ranch West center next to Chipotle, Firehouse Subs and Nick the Greek, Juice It Up! is now serving its full menu of deliciously flavorful and nutritiously functional fresh-squeezed raw juices, blended-to-order real fruit smoothies, nutrient-rich açaí and superfruit bowls to Santa Maria locals and visitors.
Solvang's annual Music in the Park series has returned to downtown with a lineup of musical performances held each Wednesday through Aug. 31 at Solvang Park, located at 1630 Mission Dr., on the corner of Mission Drive and First Street. Wednesday will be the second in the series featuring David...
The 26th annual car show presented Saturday by the Santa Maria Elks Lodge was the biggest the chairman said he’s seen, drawing so many vehicles that they overflowed from the lawn display area into the parking lot. “I was overwhelmed,” chairman Jerry Simas said. “I’ve been helping out with...
On Saturday the SYV Pride parade rolled through downtown Solvang with floats, a Pride march, music and more, ending with Pride Fest at Solvang Park at noon. The parade was part of the inaugural Pride festival that featured a multiday celebration from June 22-26 with a collection of communitywide events.
Costumed celebrants and colorful floats welcomed the summer season in Saturday’s Santa Barbara Solstice Parade. The route was on Santa Barbara Street this year since State Street is closed to traffic and has large planters and outdoor dining structures installed on the roadway. Thousands of people crowded the sidewalks...
While you may be headed to a pool party or family barbeque on Independence Day, organizations across the Central Coast are planning Fourth of July festivities to bring communities together in celebration.
The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County has given out a record number of summer camp scholarships to children in the community thanks to Greg and Elisabeth Fowler’s generous donation of $50,000. As one of the most affordable camps in town, boasting a weekly fee of...
The Environmental Defense Center and our community lost a dear friend, champion, and warrior on Friday, our former Executive Director, Owen Bailey. Owen served as EDC’s fearless and compassionate leader for over nine years, and he made an impact on every one of us who had a chance to meet him and work with him. With his relentless passion, determination, and unmatchable ability to tell the story of our work, Owen’s inspiration and direction helped lead our community and develop EDC to be the strong organization we are today. But EDC knew him well before he joined our staff in 2013. We met him when he worked for the Sierra Club as part of the Club’s coastal campaign. We first worked with him on the effort to preserve Hearst Ranch and then in our victorious fight against the BHP Billiton LNG proposal offshore Oxnard. Owen won us over with his passion, eloquence, and inspiration. We worked side by side with him to battle BHP Billiton, as we provided the legal and scientific research, and he translated our work so that the community could understand the threat and feel empowered to stand up to the largest mining company in the world. Together, we persisted and eventually prevailed.
INCIDENT — Investigators are trying to identify four men who allegedly stole a pickup, a van, a catalytic converter, tools and electronic gear who were captured on surveillance video transferring the stolen loot between the stolen vehicles just before 9 p.m. After deputies discovered a stolen Chevrolet Silverado parked...
This year’s Solstice reunion with the public will see the wildly inventive floats and costumed Santa Barbarans parade up Santa Barbara Street on Saturday, June 25, from about noon through 3 p.m., from Cota Street to Micheltorena Street. Street closures will begin around the workshop at 631 Garden Street by around 7 that morning. Along the nine-block parade route, Santa Barbara Street will close to vehicles, which will be diverted to Anacapa or Garden streets.
Though cannabis consumption for adults is legal in California, it can still be somewhat challenging to find a public business where imbibing is allowed. At the moment, only West Hollywood and Palm Springs offer businesses with proper state permitting for cannabis consumption — and now Ventura County (and specifically Ojai) could be close behind.
Beginning this fall, Hancock College is adding women's golf to the list of sponsored collegiate sports. "We're very excited to be adding women's golf to our list of athletic programs offered here at Allan Hancock," athletic director Kim Ensing said in an email from the school. "This will be a welcomed addition to our growing department that is aiming to reach extraordinary heights in the future."
Former home of Johnny Cash hits market The former custom-built home of legendary singer Johnny Cash and his first wife hit the Ventura County, California, market for nearly $1.8 million in late June 2022. (Mark Corcoran/Douglas Elliman Realty)
Positivity rates for COVID-19 are on the rise in Santa Barbara County with the majority in South County, according current data posted to the Santa Barbara County Public Health community data dashboard on June 20. The data shows a total of 164 new cases as of June 21 — a...
