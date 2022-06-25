ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planned Parenthood Great Plains reacts to SCOTUS ruling on Roe v. Wade

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) decision did not take Planned Parenthood Great Plains by surprise.

The organization, which provides access to sexual and reproductive health care including abortion, said trigger laws are expected to go into effect right away banning abortion across 13 states including Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor certified the ruling Friday morning, allowing the state to prohibit abortion right away.

On a Zoom interview with FOX23 Friday afternoon, the President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains Emily Wales talked about the impact of the SCOTUS decision.

“We knew this moment was coming,” said Wales. “But the impact of today’s opinion, erasing nearly 50 years of Constitutional protections for abortion is beyond devastating.”

Planned Parenthood Great Plains serves patients in Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas and Missouri.

“Our patients, our team members and our loved ones no longer have the right to bodily autonomy, the right to make extremely personal medial decisions,” Wales said.

On Friday, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge certified an abortion ban triggered by the decision. Arkansas abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood Great Plains, are no longer able to offer abortion in the state.

They paused abortion services in Oklahoma in May after the passage of Senate Bill 1503, the “Oklahoma Heartbeat Act”.

“We paused initially as a result of the six week ban that took effect,” said Wales. She said in that interim period, the same day they were reopening the schedule for new appointments, another bill was signed into law.

House Bill 4327 effectively banned abortions in Oklahoma with only a few exceptions, and Planned Parenthood Great Plains decided not to resume providing abortion services.

“The state enacted a total ban and so for that reason, we are not providing abortions right now in Oklahoma,” said Wales. “That meant for a less wild day for our Oklahoma team members but also a very sad one.”

Wales said they’ve seen an increase in patients going to Kansas, which has a state constitutional protection in place, but not enough providers.

“We are going to do all we can to serve as a point of care for patients who can get to us, but we’re also realistic that many of the people who would otherwise have chosen to get care as close to home as possible will have to look at states like New Mexico, Colorado or Illinois,” Wales explained.

Wales said state by state bans on abortion will worsen structural racism, and disproportionally harm low income and rural communities.

Wales said their doors will remain open, and they do not believe contraception access will be interrupted.

