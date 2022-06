OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 Primary Elections. Polls are open statewide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Officials said the lines will be long before work, during the lunch hour and after work. Voters can save time by voting during the "off-peak" hours, usually from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO