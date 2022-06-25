Traffic stop turns into shootout killing Highland County man

A traffic stop turns into a shootout in Highland County resulting in the death of a man after he fired at a Deputy.

Highland County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a deputy-involved shooting Friday around 2:30 AM.

According to the HCSO, a call went out to Florida Highway Patrol about a white van heading north in the southbound lanes of US 27 by the Lake Placid area. Around 2:31 AM deputies found a white Econoline van near that area.

The van was going north on northbound lanes when a Deputy began to follow the van and conducted a traffic stop.

The Deputy attempted to give the driver, Robert W. McNamara, 68, a ticket for driving out of lanes.

According to the report, as the Deputy was writing up the ticket, McNamara would not stay in his car and was being argumentative.

As the Deputy was deciding on what he would do about the ticket, McNamara walked toward the Deputy and pulled out his pistol, and fired a round at the Deputy.

The Deputy writing the citation and a backup Deputy returned fire and McNamara was hit several times.

Although deputies did their best to keep McNamara alive until he could receive medical treatment, McNamara was pronounced deceased at 3:23 AM.

According to HCSO, McNamara has a criminal history in Florida and Connecticut for narcotics and paraphernalia possession.