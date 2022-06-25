ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, OH

Traffic stop turns into shootout killing Highland County man

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27rbIb_0gLaG95y00

A traffic stop turns into a shootout in Highland County resulting in the death of a man after he fired at a Deputy.

Highland County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a deputy-involved shooting Friday around 2:30 AM.

According to the HCSO, a call went out to Florida Highway Patrol about a white van heading north in the southbound lanes of US 27 by the Lake Placid area. Around 2:31 AM deputies found a white Econoline van near that area.

The van was going north on northbound lanes when a Deputy began to follow the van and conducted a traffic stop.

The Deputy attempted to give the driver, Robert W. McNamara, 68, a ticket for driving out of lanes.

According to the report, as the Deputy was writing up the ticket, McNamara would not stay in his car and was being argumentative.

As the Deputy was deciding on what he would do about the ticket, McNamara walked toward the Deputy and pulled out his pistol, and fired a round at the Deputy.

The Deputy writing the citation and a backup Deputy returned fire and McNamara was hit several times.

Although deputies did their best to keep McNamara alive until he could receive medical treatment, McNamara was pronounced deceased at 3:23 AM.

According to HCSO, McNamara has a criminal history in Florida and Connecticut for narcotics and paraphernalia possession.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Florida, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Highland County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
County
Highland County, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Florida Highway Patrol#Violent Crime#Hcso
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy