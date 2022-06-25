ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Meet the players for the 2022 Les Schwab Bowl: Pete Pennington (Team Willamette)

By Les Schwab Bowl
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKU6e_0gLaEpiJ00

The 2022 Les Schwab Bowl, a high school football all-star game featuring many of the Northwest’s top players, will take place Saturday, July 2, at Linfield University in McMinnville. Get your tickets here .

Over the next week, SBLive will be introducing each of the 78 players set to take part in this year’s game.

Pete Pennington

Number: 18

Position: TE

Height: 6’5

Weight: 205

High School / Class: Churchill 2023

H.S. Coach: Kirk Miller

College: Undecided

Pete is a three-sport athlete competing in basketball, football and track for Churchill High School. Originally playing quarterback, Pete made the switch to tight end during his sophomore year. During his junior year, Pete was a big part in helping the Lancers make the playoffs. When he’s not playing football, he enjoys spending time with his friends and family, lifting and playing basketball. Pete is looking forward to his senior year and is working to make sure it’s not his last.

Earlier:

‘With the first pick, Steve Pyne selects …’ Les Schwab Bowl returns for 74th year with a fun new wrinkle: a player draft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01A5wF_0gLaEpiJ00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Les Schwab
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linfield University#Willamette#High School Football#American Football#Sblive#H S#Churchill High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy