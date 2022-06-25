SF police urge Pride attendees to remain vigilant; 'if you see something, say something'

Thousands of people are heading to San Francisco this weekend to celebrate the first SF Pride parade and festival since 2019.

The San Francisco Police Department says it has a plan to keep everyone safe and is asking the public to help out.

SF Pride will be back on Market Street Sunday as one of the biggest Pride parades in the country returns after a three-year pandemic pause. Keeping the massive crowds safe is the goal of San Francisco Police Chief William Scott. He says every available police officer will be on duty.

"First we need the eyes and ears of vigilance to be on everybody's mind," said Scott.

The chief urges the public that if they see something, say something. Scott says his department is working with federal authorities after police in Idaho recently arrested 31 with ties to a white nationalist group that planned to riot at a local Pride event.

"There are no credible threats to our events in San Francisco," Scott said.

Scott says his department isn't sure how protests concerning the overturning of the Roe vs. Wade decision will impact Pride.

"In terms of any protests, First Amendment expressions that may come from Roe vs. Wade, we want to make sure we can keep those events safe," said Scott.

In 2019, ten people protesting the police locked arms and blocked the Pride Parade route, the group agreed to leave after an hour.

"If you're out with friends keep them close, don't leave anyone behind don't accept drinks from strangers," said SFPD Officer Kathryn Winters.

"There's no way to put on a parade of this size without working with the Police department," said 2022 Pride interim Executive Director Suzanne Ford.

Ford hopes everyone has a good time.

"I Think everyone should hydrate it will be warm and drink lots of fluids," said Ford.

Castro District businesses like The Cove Restuarant hope folks eat and spend money too.

"We love our city and let's face it, we haven't had a chance to show it off in a while, we're excited to see tourists back in town," said Cove employee Annie Van Buren.