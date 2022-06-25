Sullivan could see big economic growth

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The City of Sullivan held a ribbon-cutting for the new Lover’s Lane Loop on Friday.

The new walking trail was funded by INDOT and is expected to increase the walkability and connectivity around the town.

“Connectivity is everything,” Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb said. “We’re not recreating the City of Sullivan, we’re revitalizing it.”

Lover’s Lane is only the start of more economic development that is coming to Sullivan. Just one day before Friday’s ribbon-cutting, Sullivan was awarded over $4 million for numerous projects in the city.

The money will benefit Central Plaza, the city pool and housing and hotel projects. Lamb said that this will help attract and retain citizens.

“All aspects of the city are continuing to grow as we continue to chase our number one asset and that’s the people of our community,” Lamb said.

READI Grant funds will go towards 24 projects in West Central Indiana. These funds must be spent by the end of 2026.

