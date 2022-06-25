ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, IN

Sullivan could see big economic growth

By Terry Craig
 4 days ago

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The City of Sullivan held a ribbon-cutting for the new Lover’s Lane Loop on Friday.

The new walking trail was funded by INDOT and is expected to increase the walkability and connectivity around the town.

“Connectivity is everything,” Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb said. “We’re not recreating the City of Sullivan, we’re revitalizing it.”

Lover’s Lane is only the start of more economic development that is coming to Sullivan. Just one day before Friday’s ribbon-cutting, Sullivan was awarded over $4 million for numerous projects in the city.

The money will benefit Central Plaza, the city pool and housing and hotel projects. Lamb said that this will help attract and retain citizens.

“All aspects of the city are continuing to grow as we continue to chase our number one asset and that’s the people of our community,” Lamb said.

READI Grant funds will go towards 24 projects in West Central Indiana. These funds must be spent by the end of 2026.

WTWO/WAWV

City of Vincennes prepares for July 4th Festivities

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With the Fourth of July less than a week away, the city of Vincennes has festivities scheduled on both Sunday and Monday for the community. On Sunday, July 3rd, Mayor Joe Yochum said the U.S. Army band is making it’s return to the city. “We’re going to set up at Gregg Park, […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox County groups work together to combat homelessness

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Janet Kitchin has seen problems of homelessness firsthand at the Knox County Public Library. “After the pandemic, and we opened up more hours at the library, it just seems like we had an influx of people who were homeless, or needing all different kinds of assistance,” Kitchin, the adult programming manager at […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Griffin Bike Park adds three new trails

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Griffin Bike Park in southern Vigo County added three new trails. They welcome the Heroes Trail, Recon Trail and the Over-n-Out trail to the park. The Heroes Trail is one of the three, and will connect bikers with Fowler Park. The money for the project comes from the state’s Next […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Parke County Rumble raises over $10,000 for students

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The sixth annual Parke County Rumble took place on Saturday, a fundraising event that made more than $10,000 to help local students. The Ivy Tech Terre Haute foundation and the Thirty-Six Saloon in Rockville hosted the event. This year, 35 people registered for the motorcycle ride that takes participants on a scenic […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

The Mile celebrates 41 years of fundraising

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Wabash Valley Road Runners (WVRR) will host their annual The Mile race presented by Pacesetter Sports on Monday, July 4 at 8:15 a.m. The race starts one mile north of the Indiana State University Memorial Stadium, on Brown Boulevard, and finishes by the stadium grounds. This patriotic event is in […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Another sunny week ahead for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – It wasn’t much, but we got a little bit of rainfall across central Indiana today. Now it’s back to the sunshine this week!. It wasn’t much, but Indianapolis recorded 0.03″ of rainfall today. There was a little bit more in Terre Haute and Kokomo. Both locations measured around a quarter of an inch.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

