ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

McQuade’s Tournament taking place this weekend

By Kyara Brown
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zgSNd_0gLaEX1L00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — McQuade’s Tournament is taking place this weekend in Bismarck, where there’s always so much fun and has a lot of tradition behind it.

KX News was able to talk with some of McQuade’s legends, who have helped build the tournament from the ground up.

1976, a year that Jerry Gooch, Larry Eidsness and Kelby Smith will never forget.

That was the year Sam McQuade started the softball tournament that is now known as McQuade’s. 103 teams in four divisions traveled to Bismarck to compete and the rest is history.

“1976, Sam McQuade Sr. and Reggie Morelli. Sam had the distributorship in Bismarck and Reggie had it in Minot. And the first beer, it wasn’t the Budweiser McQuade tournament in 1976, it was the Olympia beer in 1976. And we sold Olympia and so did Sam,” said Jerry Gooch, a 47-time McQuade’s player.

Since the first tournament 47 years ago, Gooch, Smith, and Eidsness have made the drive from Minot to Bismarck in a van loaded with friends and softball gear every June.

Since the tournament’s inception, Jerry Gooch and his teammates have inspired generations of softball teams to join the McQuade’s tradition.

“It’s just a good time with friends, year in and year out. So, it’s basically friendship and trying to win some ball games,” said Larry Eidsness, a 47-time McQuade’s player.

“Everyone seems to gather after the game. And Gooch has always been good about, you know, he will get the beer, the refreshments, the food and we all just get around and give each other a hard time once in a while,” said Kelby Smith, a 47-time McQuade’s player.

When the group began a recreation softball league together on Thursday nights in Minot, a love for the game started to grow into a tradition.

They made so many memories and remember their championship wins like it was yesterday.

“In 1998, they were ahead of us 17-5, two outs, the bottom of the fifth and if we make another out, we get ten runs. Well, we scored like 15 runs with two outs, and we went on to beat them 27-22, and we won The McQuade that year,” said Gooch.

The legends hope they can continue to play in as many McQuade’s tournaments as their bodies will let them. They hope the competition can continue to inspire more teams and friendships and keep Sam McQuade’s legacy alive.

The event this year has 422 teams in 15 divisions and has raised over $2 million since the first year. This weekend is going to be the biggest one yet.

Many families are expected to come out and enjoy some softball this weekend. As always, they say it’s fun for the whole family!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KX News

Baseball: Minot AA and Mandan A tournament continue on

The first-ever Justin Demary Memorial Tournament is taking place in Minot this weekend at Corbet Field while the Mandan A’s host their annual tournament among North Dakota teams. Scores:Minot Vistas 10, Glendive Blue Devils 2Mandan Chiefs 9, Glendive Blue Devils 3 Williston Oilers 11, East Grand Forks 7Williston Oilers 6, Hettinger Bears 2Bismarck Capitals 8, […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Ziemann celebrates 47 consecutive years umpiring at McQuades

This year marks McQuade Charity softball tournament number 47, and there might be some people who can say they’ve attended all of them, but only one man has been on the field at every tournament. Mandan Native Allan Ziemann is the only person that has umpired every tournament since 1976. Ziemann recalls the first McQuade […]
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

North Dakota Mourns Passing Of Local Motor Sports Legend

On Monday, Danny Schatz passed away after a multi-year battle with cancer. The Schatz family has left a historic impression not just in the world of Midwestern race tracks but in the entire world of motorsports. Danny Schatz was a Sprint Car driver in the 1970s but it wasn't his skills behind the wheel that would impact the sport, it was what he created with his son Donny that would dominate racing for decades.
MANDAN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
City
Minot, ND
Bismarck, ND
Sports
Minot, ND
Sports
Minot, ND
Government
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

Baseball: Senators and Reps back in action, Scarlets travel to Garrison

Both the Bismarck Sens and the Bismarck Reps came into Tuesday with two losses, knowing their doubleheader could mean a lot towards the standings. Legion Baseball Scores:(G1) Bismarck Senators (10), Bismarck Representatives (3)(G2) Bismarck Senators (9), Bismarck Representatives (7)(G1) Garrison Titans (16), Bismarck Scarlets (2)(G2) Garrison Titans (10), Bismarck Scarlets (14)(G1) Hazen Astros (5), Hettinger […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Ball Games#Friendship
KX News

Legion baseball teams in action for Monday doubleheaders

Legion baseball teams continue to stay busy this summer, with multiple double headers in play Monday. Scores: Garrison Titans (12), Mandan A’s (8) Game One, Garrison Titans (2), Mandan A’s (13) Game Two Surrey Blue Sox (7), Burlington Bulldogs (5) Game One, Surrey Blue Sox (9), Burlington Bulldogs (5) Game Two
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Fireworks prohibited in the City of Minot, according to Minot PD

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Police Department posted on their Facebook page that fireworks will not be permitted in the City of Minot, and could result in a $150 fine. According to their Facebook post, Minot police want all residents and their property to remain safe. If you’d like to report fireworks, please call […]
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
SuperTalk 1270

Mandan Now Limited to Two Days Of Fireworks. Dogs Rejoice.

2021 was a drought so this is Mandan's first year of reduced days. In August 2020, Mandan City Commissioners drew up a new ordinance banning the use of fireworks in the city on July 2nd. So starting in 2021, lighting fireworks will only be legal in Mandan city limits on July 3rd and 4th. They also reduced the times to noon to midnight on both July 3rd and 4th. Years past you could light off your fireworks until 2 AM on the morning of July 5th.
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck businesses collaborate to hold Pride Month event

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Groups of people exercising outside may not be something you see every day. But these people did it to celebrate Pride Month. Businesses at the Schillings building collaborated to create “Pride on 43rd,” with discounts, coupons, and samples along with outdoor classes from Pure Barre and Cyclebar.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

2022 Bismarck-Mandan Chamber EDC’s Celebrate Nominations now Live

Every year, the Bismarck – Mandan Chamber of Commerce and their Ad Hoc Committee honor local celebrities and businesses at their Celebrate Bismarck – Mandan Award Ceremony. This year, three new awards will be given out to businesses and noteworthy people in the community focused on empowering larger businesses, women in business, and workers who […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Minot Airport reminds all flyers they will need REAL IDs by May 2023

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Anyone seeking to travel from the Minot International Airport will soon need to have a REAL ID before flying out — a trend that will soon spread to other airports and methods of transportation. Originally passed in 2005, the REAL ID Act focuses on setting standards for the issuance of sources […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy