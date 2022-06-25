Bryan man makes full recovery after doctors told family to say final goodbyes
By Caleb Britt
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bubba Peters is a simple man. He enjoys riding and taking care of his horses, spending time with his family and reading. Although, the 85 year old thought those things were slipping away in January when he contracted COVID-19. Within a matter of days, he was also...
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A scholarship is being created in memory of one of the children killed in Uvalde. Just over a month ago, a gunman entered Robb Elementary School, leaving 19 children and two educators dead. Marci Ramirez works in Caldwell as the funeral director for Phillips & Luckey...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Marci Ramirez, a Bryan resident, returned home this weekend to her hometown of Uvalde. She used this trip home to visit with family and friends, and also visited with some of the families affected by the school shooting last month that put Uvalde in the national spotlight.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University System is set to host its 3rd Annual Drive-in Fireworks and Drones Show at the RELLIS Campus on July 4. An Independence Day celebration that started during the pandemic is returning with an even bigger display, according to Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp. Last year the drone show had 120 drones, said Sharp. However, this year they are doubling the show with 240 drones.
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) -Snook Volunteer Fire Department worked to put out a grassfire that was started by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. The grassfire started on FM 3038, which is about a mile from FM 60E. Authorities say approximately 6 acres have burned. The fire is fully contained at this point.
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are looking into whether the death of Lillard Bevill, 86, was heat-related. Lillard, 85, was reported missing Sunday afternoon. At the time, he was last seen in the 900 block of Highway 6. Deputies said the elderly man...
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A railcar on a southbound Union Pacific train caught fire Sunday night in Hearne. Union Pacific says the fire started around 11 p.m. and was extinguished by the local fire department. Officials say no one was injured in the fire. According to Union Pacific, the cause...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Around 115,000 veterans make the transition from the military to the classroom each year and while this is an exciting new chapter, it can also be challenging. In an effort to help student veterans acclimate to civilian life and successfully earn undergraduate degrees, national nonprofit...
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - At the county commissioner meeting Tuesday, Brazos County officials opted to issue a Burn Ban for the entire county. This order prohibits outdoor burning until further notice, which can be found in its entirety by clicking here. Brazos County now joins 11 other area counties...
It’s raining cats and dogs and MCAS is currently experiencing flood conditions. From Friday June 17 to Sunday June 26 MCAS is waiving all adoption fees. Please visit Montgomery County Animal Shelter and meet your new best friend. MCAS have around 300 dogs and several cats who are waiting to…
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Looking for employment? One of the biggest job fairs of the summer is taking place in Bryan on Wednesday, June 29th. Nathaniel Muir the Business Services Manager at Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley joined First News at Four to share more about their Independence Day Hiring Event.
On February 12, 2020, at about 5:25 PM, Conroe Police Officers were dispatched to the parking lot at 11133 S IH-45 N at Crighton Rd. (River Bend Station). Dispatch received reports that several men had been shot. Police and paramedics arrived and found three males shot inside of a passenger car. Lifesaving measures were started on the men, but two did not survive. A third male was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe in critical condition. Conroe Police Detectives, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, and Officers from numerous agencies arrived and started the investigation. The two deceased males of Conroe were identified as Devin Lee Rash, 20, and Ryan York, age 20. The third male, Bryce Smith, age 20, survived the shooting but a bullet remains in his head. Conroe Police arrested Waymon Nicholas Jordan and charged him with Capital murder. He claimed that there was a third person who did the shooting that was done with Jordan’s father’s .22 caliber gun. Almost three hours Conroe Police continued to interrogate Jordan. He finally admitted to shooting the trio and killing the two.
Another before sunrise assist with the Montgomery County Animal Shelter as they load 112 dogs for a flight to Delaware to find them forever homes. 77 dogs from Montgomery County and 35 from Harris County. Flight and transport costs are covered by non-profit rescue groups. With shelters overflowing in Texas, shelters in the Northeast and Northwest United States are empty with animal lovers begging to adopt dogs.
Update @ 6:30 a.m. Friday: A New Ulm woman has been identified as the victim killed in Wednesday’s two-vehicle crash in Caldwell. Police Chief Charles Barnes said around 6 p.m., a white 2004 Freightliner was traveling southbound on Highway 36 when the load it was pulling that contained three large spools hit the side of the railroad underpass near County Road 107.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Michael Adair hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 13th inning and the Brazos Valley Bombers beat the Baton Rouge Rougarou 3-2 Sunday night at Edible Field. The Bombers have now won eight of their past nine games and clinched their three game home...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners approved several agreements today for the Juvenile Justice Center. Commissioners approved Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program Services with Bryan, College Station and Navasota ISD’s. They also approved a contract to secure short-term detentions of juvenile offenders with Kaufman County. ”A lot of...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Beto O’Rourke and supporters in 27 communities around Texas including Bryan-College Station spent Sunday door-knocking for his campaign. According to O’Rourke, the group that gathered at Sue Haswell Park before heading out to speak with community members was the largest group they saw all weekend.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s no secret the pandemic took a toll on teachers. According to the Texas Tribune, 471 Texas teachers quit their jobs during the 2021-22 school year. It was also reported that 258 left their jobs the previous school year. Bryan ISD and College Station ISD...
