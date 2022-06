The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find a missing toddler and his mother who were last seen June 26. Josiah Felix, a 2-year-old boy, was last seen with his mother during a visitation, the BPD said in a news release. Felix is a white boy with blond hair, blue eyes and stands at about 2 feet tall while weighing 25 to 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and gray shorts.

