Pacific Grove, CA

Effort underway to honor Sacramento-area couple, man who rescued Central Coast shark attack victim

By Felix Cortez
KCRA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — They were called heroes for their efforts to help save aswimmer who was attacked by a great white shark, now efforts are underway to officially recognize them as such. On Wednesday, three good Samaritans came to the rescue of Steve Bruemmer, 62, who was...

IN THIS ARTICLE
