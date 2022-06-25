ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for murder on Rockland Street in Roxbury

universalhub.com
 4 days ago

Boston Police report arresting a Roxbury man on charges he...

www.universalhub.com

nbcboston.com

Four Teens Accused in Violent Attack Outside South Station

Four teens are accused of a violent attack on a man outside South Station in Boston on Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. The teens, a 15-year-old from Allston, a 16-year-old from Allston, and two more 16-year-olds from South Boston, will face assault and battery and larceny charges in Boston Municipal juvenile court. The teens were not arrested or publicly identified.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Man charged with neck slashing and scooterjacking in Roxbury

Boston Police report arresting a Quincy man on charges he slashed another man in the neck with a "bladed weapon" before stealing and then riding away on that man's scooter on Roxbury Street in Nubian Square Sunday afternoon. Timothy Brown, 40, of Quincy, was arrested on charges of assault and...
MassLive.com

Boston police arrest Joshua Erlandson on drug trafficking charges

Joshua Erlandson, 33, of Plymouth, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession with intent to distribute drugs on June 27, according to a press release from the Boston police department. Boston police officers had received several complaints from the community about drug distribution around 566 Dorchester Avenue. In...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Judge: Lawsuit against Boston police who allegedly beat George Floyd protesters can proceed

The police commissioner allegedly deviated from the city’s usual response to protests and “expressly permitted officers to use batons to strike people without cause.”. A federal judge on Monday denied a motion to dismiss a civil rights lawsuit brought by four people who accused three Boston police officers of using excessive force against them while clearing crowds during a 2020 protest.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts drug investigation involving 100 Troopers and officers results in 33 arrests; officers seek remaining targets

A Massachusetts investigation spanning multiple months resulted in a list of suspects arrested on Tuesday. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning, the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction and Enforcement Team — a narcotics task force known as CINRET for short — Brockton Police, and Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit attached to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office, along with various other MSP assets, including the Gang Unit and Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, executed a warrant sweep targeting widespread street-level distribution of fentanyl and other drugs in Brockton.
BROCKTON, MA
WCVB

Dozens arrested in multi-agency drug sweep in Brockton, Massachusetts

BROCKTON, Mass. — Dozens of people were arrested Tuesday morning in a massive drug sweep in Brockton, Massachusetts, state and local officials said. Investigators said the multi-agency operation was at least two months in the making and targeted drug dealers who were selling and trafficking opioids, including fentanyl in Brockton.
BROCKTON, MA
nbcboston.com

2 Teens Arrested at Carson Beach on Sunday

Two teens were arrested at Carson Beach in South Boston on Sunday, according to police. Massachusetts State Police said two male minors, ages 15 and 17, were arrested. Their names were not released and police did not provide any details on the charges against them. Caught in Southie reported that...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Ammunition Found at Boston Latin Academy

Ammunition was found at Boston Latin Academy on Friday for the second time in the past two months. Boston police said ammunition was found at the school around 1:30 p.m. They did not say what type of ammunition was found. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Over a month...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Police quickly noticed evidence of the Charlestown bar beating on the victim's forehead: The imprint of one of his attacker's shoes

The historic Warren Tavern on Pleasant Street in Charlestown rarely has any trouble, but it does have a silent alarm behind the bar, which a worker pressed around 12:05 a.m. on April 3, after some men began beating a man who had asked them to stop pestering a group of women at the bar, police and a bar attorney told the licensing board at a hearing today.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Teenage Girl Goes Missing, Lowell Police Say

Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who may either be in the Lowell area or in Framingham. Rhaissa DeSouza is 5-foot-2 with brown hair and eyes, according to the Lowell Police Department. She was last seen in a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and light pink Nike Air sneakers.
LOWELL, MA
nbcboston.com

2 People Killed, 3 Injured in Boston Crash

Two people are dead after a crash Monday evening in Boston, Massachusetts State Police announced. Troopers responded to the area of 1800 Soldiers Field Road around 7:15 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, an Acura RDX and an Infiniti Q50. According to police, there were two people in the...
BOSTON, MA

