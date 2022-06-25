Man arrested for murder on Rockland Street in Roxbury

The historic Warren Tavern on Pleasant Street in Charlestown rarely has any trouble, but it does have a silent alarm behind the bar, which a worker pressed around 12:05 a.m. on April 3, after some men began beating a man who had asked them to stop pestering a group of women at the bar, police and a bar attorney told the licensing board at a hearing today.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO