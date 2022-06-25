Man arrested for murder on Rockland Street in Roxbury

Four teens are accused of a violent attack on a man outside South Station in Boston on Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. The teens, a 15-year-old from Allston, a 16-year-old from Allston, and two more 16-year-olds from South Boston, will face assault and battery and larceny charges in Boston Municipal juvenile court. The teens were not arrested or publicly identified.
Boston Police report arresting a Quincy man on charges he slashed another man in the neck with a "bladed weapon" before stealing and then riding away on that man's scooter on Roxbury Street in Nubian Square Sunday afternoon. Timothy Brown, 40, of Quincy, was arrested on charges of assault and...
Joshua Erlandson, 33, of Plymouth, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession with intent to distribute drugs on June 27, according to a press release from the Boston police department. Boston police officers had received several complaints from the community about drug distribution around 566 Dorchester Avenue. In...
BOSTON — Boston Police are charging four teenagers in the beating of a local musician outside South Station in Boston on Friday. The attack was caught on video by witnesses and shared widely on social media. Adam Neufell suffered a broken nose and a concussion in the assault. All...
In Brockton, police targeted 40 suspected drug dealers in a massive drug warrant sweep Tuesday. The operation began at 5 a.m., when the Massachusetts State Police STOP Team and Brockton Police approached a suspected drug dealer’s home on Cairn Road. Massachusetts State Police and Brockton police took no chances,...
The police commissioner allegedly deviated from the city’s usual response to protests and “expressly permitted officers to use batons to strike people without cause.”. A federal judge on Monday denied a motion to dismiss a civil rights lawsuit brought by four people who accused three Boston police officers of using excessive force against them while clearing crowds during a 2020 protest.
A Massachusetts investigation spanning multiple months resulted in a list of suspects arrested on Tuesday. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning, the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction and Enforcement Team — a narcotics task force known as CINRET for short — Brockton Police, and Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit attached to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office, along with various other MSP assets, including the Gang Unit and Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, executed a warrant sweep targeting widespread street-level distribution of fentanyl and other drugs in Brockton.
BOSTON — 55-year-old Oscar Lyles, Jr appeared in Boston Municipal Court Monday, charged with a violent unprovoked attack on a man at Boston’s Back Bay Commuter Rail station Sunday night. Transit Police say the incident happened shortly before 7:00 p.m. Sunday in the station’s lobby while the victim...
BROCKTON, Mass. — Dozens of people were arrested Tuesday morning in a massive drug sweep in Brockton, Massachusetts, state and local officials said. Investigators said the multi-agency operation was at least two months in the making and targeted drug dealers who were selling and trafficking opioids, including fentanyl in Brockton.
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Worcester drummer’s bandmates are calling for justice after he police say he was attacked by four young men and severely beaten outside of South Station Friday. The Boston Police Department is searching for four young men who randomly assaulted a 20-year-old man before hopping into a waiting car and driving away.
Two teens were arrested at Carson Beach in South Boston on Sunday, according to police. Massachusetts State Police said two male minors, ages 15 and 17, were arrested. Their names were not released and police did not provide any details on the charges against them. Caught in Southie reported that...
BOSTON — A man wanted in connection with an alleged assault of a police officer was arrested after officials say he smacked another man with a sneaker at an MBTA station on Sunday night. Officers responding to a report of an assault at Back Bay station around 7 p.m....
BOSTON — A Boston Police “incident report” released Monday in the alleged beating of a local musician outside South Station offers some new insight into the attack on Adam Neufell by a group of young men. Boston 25 News first reported on this case on Saturday. Neufell,...
A Mattapan man is accused of violently attacking another man at the Back Bay MBTA Station in a violent assault where he allegedly beat the victim with his own sneaker, police said. Oscar Lyle, 55, of Mattapan is charged in the assault on a 58-year-old man who MBTA Transit Police...
Ammunition was found at Boston Latin Academy on Friday for the second time in the past two months. Boston police said ammunition was found at the school around 1:30 p.m. They did not say what type of ammunition was found. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Over a month...
The historic Warren Tavern on Pleasant Street in Charlestown rarely has any trouble, but it does have a silent alarm behind the bar, which a worker pressed around 12:05 a.m. on April 3, after some men began beating a man who had asked them to stop pestering a group of women at the bar, police and a bar attorney told the licensing board at a hearing today.
Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who may either be in the Lowell area or in Framingham. Rhaissa DeSouza is 5-foot-2 with brown hair and eyes, according to the Lowell Police Department. She was last seen in a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and light pink Nike Air sneakers.
TAUNTON, Mass. — Officials have identified the man who died in an electrical accident in Taunton last week. Michael Messina, 58, of North Easton, was electrocuted while trying to remove an antenna from a home on Danforth Street on Thursday morning, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
Two people are dead after a crash Monday evening in Boston, Massachusetts State Police announced. Troopers responded to the area of 1800 Soldiers Field Road around 7:15 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, an Acura RDX and an Infiniti Q50. According to police, there were two people in the...
“Everyone held in police custody is somebody’s child.”. The family of a Massachusetts man who died of a drug overdose while in the custody of Boston police in July 2019 is suing the department, alleging that multiple officers failed to provide medical care that would have saved the 28-year-old’s life.
