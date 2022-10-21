Read full article on original website
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Helen Boucher announced as dean of Tufts School of Medicine, making her the first woman to hold the titleThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Go See the New Hampshire House That Puts on a Mesmerizing Halloween Light Show
We all know that some people go all out during the holidays. Some houses will be decorated with lights, props, and inflatables. There are always certain houses to look for around the holidays, but it is not always just during the Christmas season. Halloween has become another holiday in which...
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
universalhub.com
Plywood windows never a good look for a Boston skyscraper
Our own Cybah looked up and noticed all these plywood windows on the new 55-story Millennium Partners tower in Winthrop Square. Probably nothing to worry about, but Bostonians still haven't forgotten time the Hancock tower became the world's tallest plywood building in the early 1970s. 1973 Hancock photo by Ernst...
This Remote Island in York, Maine, Was Once Home to a Crew of Cannibals
With 65 lighthouses along the coast of Maine, each one has its own story. Some boast histories of bringing sea lovers together, some are home to beautiful museums, one was featured in Forest Gump, and one was home to one of the first cases of cannibalism in the United States.
New Hampshire Man Sets New State Record for His Channel Catfish Catch
Record alert, repeat, RECORD ALERT. On September 27, 2022, Scott Alexander, Jr. of Sullivan, New Hampshire, broke the current record for the largest channel catfish caught in the Granite State, according to the NH Fish and Game Facebook page. Sullivan's catfish was pulled out of the Connecticut River near Hinsdale....
WMUR.com
New Hampshire veteran celebrates 100th birthday with ride in Corvette convertible
BEDFORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire veteran celebrated her 100th birthday by riding in style. Marian turned 100 years old and the community at Bedford Nursing and Rehab Center came together to help her celebrate. The Navy World War Two veteran was welcomed to the celebration by staff at...
The Beginning of the End: 1987 South Boston
A time capsule of the way it was in a neighborhood on the brink of gentrification. GBH Archives on social media shares little bits of Boston history in short videos. On Saturday, they posted one filmed in South Boston back in April of 1987 with residents reacting to the new Fan Pier Development happening along the waterfront.
QSR magazine
Shake Shack Opens 12th Massachusetts Location
Shake Shack will open its doors to its newest, and 12th overall, Massachusetts location on Friday, October 28 at 11 a.m. The Shack will be part of WS Development’s Derby Street Shops at 100 Derby Street (Suite 505) in Hingham, located near the center’s iconic “The Woody Wall'' mural. Positioned halfway between Boston and Cape Cod, Derby Street is a premier destination with of-the-moment retailers and unique events; with 65 spots to shop and dine, Derby Street is an eclectic collection of local and national brands.
The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire
You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
WMUR.com
Keene celebrates Gathering of the Gourds
KEENE, N.H. — Some kids were able to get an early start to trick-or-treating in Keene. Saturday's Gathering of the Gourds had trick-or-treating- pumpkin carving contests, more than two dozen vendors and fall-themed dinner and drink specials. Organizers said they wanted to plan it in a way that was...
A Scituate couple bought a storied Vermont inn during the pandemic
The property's culinary program is overseen by James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Schlow. After working in the insurance industry for decades, Mary Lou Ricci and Tim Hall completely changed careers during the pandemic when they bought a storied Vermont inn. “I had always thought in the back of my mind...
Missing Medway man found dead following multi-community search
MEDWAY, Mass. — A Medway man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead following an extensive search that involved multiple communities, authorities said. Howard White, 72, was reported missing by a family member when he failed to return home from a walk on Sunday afternoon, according to the Medway Police Department.
Massive lab building will displace some landmark Davis Square businesses
The Burren, a popular Irish bar in Davis Square, will remain open during construction, but several other businesses will close and may not return. A four-story life sciences development is coming to the heart of Davis Square, displacing several landmark storefronts in the Somerville neighborhood. The city’s Planning Board recently...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Dude in New Hampshire Found a Porcupine on His Doorknob
Reddit is an incredible and entertaining time-waster, but once in a while, I stumble upon a real gem. Often times, it is on the New Hampshire subreddit thread. Some dude who goes by electro_mechanicool posted the below photo with some incredible advice: "When in NH, always remember to check your doorknobs for porcupines. Stay safe out there."
‘Criminal Minds’ Fan Favorite Matthew Gray Gubler Spotted in New Hampshire
You wouldn't think an A-lister like Matthew Gray Gubler would be spotted around Northern New England since he doesn't really have any ties to the area, but the Criminal Minds star spent some time this weekend on the Seacoast area of New Hampshire. Spencer Reid. Just over two years ago,...
FBI dive teams searching Concord River in Billerica
BILLERICA, Mass. — The public is being warned of traffic disruptions as FBI dive teams conduct an underwater search of the Concord River in Billerica this week. Starting around 9 a.m. Monday, a New York-based Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team started assisting FBI Boston in a search of the river for “specific evidence in an ongoing investigation,” according to a spokesperson for the FBI Boston Division.
Pedestrian killed on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Route I-93 in Boston, near the South Bay Shopping Center on Saturday night.At 9:40 p.m., the man was hit by a vehicle in the northbound lane. The impact threw the victim into the southbound lane.There is no information on why the man was walking on Route 93, and his name has not been released. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the accident.
I Don’t Think Newington, New Hampshire is a Real Town
My family moved to the Seacoast in 1986. And it dawned on me that in 36 years, I have never met a single person from Newington, New Hampshire. I’ve spent a LOT of time in Newington. Whether it was shopping, going out to eat, or bowling with friends, Newington has always been a part of my life.
New England’s Oldest Dessert Has Its Own Day
New England is known for some incredible food, namely anything made with our freshly-caught seafood like lobster rolls and clam chowder. What we're not yet known for has its very own day on November 13th each year. It's a dessert that looks like an apple crumble pie with ice cream, but it's not.
