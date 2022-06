Hydroponics, a type of soilless gardening that can be carried out both indoors and outdoors, is a salient option for those who are interested in taking up gardening but have little to no space. It is also a good way to grow herbs and vegetables during the colder, winter months. According to the University of Minnesota Extension website, found at extension.umn.edu, hydroponic gardening is “space-efficient and takes less water than gardening in soil.” It also means “no weeds.”

FALLS CHURCH, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO