OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was transported to a hospital after her U-Haul truck went approximately 50 feet over the side of a ravine Monday morning. It happened at about 6:07 am, on June 27, 2022, in the area of Baldy Mesa Road and Mesquite Street in the community of West Oak Hills.

OAK HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO