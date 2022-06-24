ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

Hannah Brome and Sloane Mattadeen, of Loganville, graduate from UMGC

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUMGC Holds In-Person Ceremonies for Nearly 3,700 Graduates. ADELPHI, MD (06/24/2022)– University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) held its first in-person graduation ceremonies since 2019 during “Spring Grad Walk 2022,” an innovative experience designed to accomodate thousands of graduates and guests while protecting the health and safety of the university community....

Monroe Local News

Local Georgia Tech Spring 2022 graduates announced

ATLANTA, GA (06/24/2022)– The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to more than 4,500 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 262nd Commencement exercises May 6-7, 2022, at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Among the graduates were:. Alberto Aponte of Monroe (30656) – Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with...
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Kierra Kelly, of Social Circle, receives Undergraduate Academic Achievement Award for Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Students at GSU

ATLANTA, GA (06/20/2022)– Kierra Kelly of Social Circle was recognized for receiving the Undergraduate Academic Achievement Award for Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice students during the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies 2022 Honors Day celebration at Georgia State University. The award is presented to the student who...
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
Monroe Local News

The City of Monroe, GA is hiring

The City of Monroe has several current job postings, including a new posting for a call center technician. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on June 26, 2022. Please note the application end date, where given. The call center technician post application ending date is July 7, 2022. Please note any post can be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Unemployment rate rises slightly in Georgia in May, including in Walton and Gwinnett

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said recently that all Regional Commissions recorded a rise in unemployment rates in May. “Even though the labor force increased in all of our regions, counties, and metropolitan service areas, job postings continue to outpace those gains placing strain on employers to find talent for open positions,” Butler said in a press release. “Many areas across our state are experiencing difficulty in filling many of the seasonal, temporary jobs normally filled with summer workers, due to the opportunities in full-time employment.”
GEORGIA STATE
Local
Georgia Education
Loganville, GA
Education
City
Loganville, GA
City
College Park, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Susan R. Sneed, 71, Loganville

Susan R. Sneed, age 71 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Magness and Rev. Dan Parker officiating. Susan was retired from...
LOGANVILLE, GA
Pizza Marketplace

Pizza Factory expands into Georgia

Pizza Factory has opened its first location in Georgia in the Athens community. The restaurant is located with the Beechwood Shopping Center, according to a press release. "After previously being stationed in Georgia while in the military, I quickly fell in love with the state and knew that I had to bring my favorite pizzeria to the East Coast. The community values and diverse menu options that Pizza Factory offers will be the perfect fit for Athens," Brandon Broadwell, local franchisee, said in the press release. "After owning my own business for 10 years, I was ready for a career change and immediately thought of Pizza Factory. I've always been impressed with Pizza Factory's dedication to seamless operations and the close-knit culture, and I am excited to be the catalyst for the brand's growth in Georgia. I am confident Pizza Factory will be a welcomed addition to Athens and I'm honored to be the one introducing this beloved concept to the community."
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Ulta Beauty is hiring in Monroe, Bethlehem and Athens, GA

The newly-opened Ulta Beauty store in Monroe Pavilion as well as the Bethlehem location have current part-time job postings and the Epps Bridge, Athens location has full-time job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on...
MONROE, GA
wfncnews.com

Watch for This Misleading Mailer for Death Benefits

A fantastic cousin sent me this mailer he received recently. The outside of the envelope is very generic and says it comes from the Distribution Processing Center at PO Box 689, Marietta, GA 30061-0689. However, the business reply envelope inside goes to a different address at PO Box 1748, Kennesaw, GA 30156-9855.
MARIETTA, GA
CBS 46

Thousands attend Sneaker Con at Georgia Convention Center this weekend

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - Large crowds of sneaker enthusiasts gathered at the Georgia International Convention Center for the annual Sneaker Con this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, officials expected between 6,000-8,000 people attended and made thousands of transactions, making it a very profitable weekend. Fans browsed, shopped, traded, sold...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Obituary: Oma Jean (Baity) Gentry, 86, of Loganville

Oma Jean (Baity) Gentry passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the age of 86. Funeral Services were held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 25, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. Interment followed at 1:00 PM at Parker Family Cemetery, Highway 20, Conyers, GA 30013. The family received friends prior to the service from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM.
LOGANVILLE, GA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Monroe Local News

Addiction and recovery Listening Session in Monroe, GA on June 30

The Georgia Council on Substance Abuse is helping lead a conversation in Walton County on June 30 for families battling substance abuse and seeking avenues for recovery options. The Listening Session is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. on June 30, 2022 at the Historic Walton County Courthouse, 400 S Broadstreet in Monroe.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

John Berry in concert at 1025 Church in Monroe on July 17

Singer-Songwriter, JOHN BERRY, rose to stardom on the country charts in the 90’s with mega hits such as “Your Love Amazes Me”, “Standing on the Edge of Goodbye”, and “She’s Taken a Shine”!. 2022 began with John releasing his new faith-based album,...
MONROE, GA
WGAU

Area briefs: AthFest in Athens, indictments in Franklin Co

Another AthFest is in the books: the downtown music festival returned to the summer calendar for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with dozens of mostly Athens-based bands performing on street stages and in a variety of venues in downtown Athens. Five new members of the Athens Music Walk of Fame were named during the festival: Bloodkin, Tituss Burgess, The Glands, Ishues, and Love Tractor will be enshrined on the plaques that mark the music walk through downtown Athens.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

July 4th Fireworks in Monroe

If you want to get your fireworks fix on July 4th, you’re invited to the July 4th Fireworks spectacular at the Athens Tech Monroe Stadium. There will be no official program or vendors, but the football stadium and field will be open for viewing. The fireworks show will begin...
MONROE, GA

