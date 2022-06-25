ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Donation drive Saturday at Camp Rhino gyms for local family that needs heart transplant for newborn

By Joe Vigil
Fox5 KVVU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Esmeralda and Antonio Garcia knew prior to the birth of their daughter Amelia she would need surgery for a heart defect. But they were shocked to find out the problem was worse than doctors thought, and she would need a new heart. “We see her...

www.fox5vegas.com

Related
news3lv.com

Local cancer patient granted RV camping wish thanks to Make-A-Wish

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada recently teamed up with Dutch Bros Coffee to grant a wish for a local 9-year-old. Kaci was diagnosed with leukemia at age six and has experienced a grueling medical journey filled with weekly chemotherapy treatments. Inspired by her love of adventure and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD Foundation to sell K-9 e-cards, virtual adoptions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation is now selling K-9 e-cards. The cards feature photos of LVMPD service dogs with greetings for birthdays, graduations, anniversaries and more. You can also virtually adopt an LVMPD K-9. You can choose a K-9 to “adopt” and receive...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Kitten saved from Las Vegas trash fire finds forever home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A kitten saved from a Las Vegas dumpster fire found her happy ending. The Animal Foundation announced that the kitten, Savannah, was adopted. Savannah was previously with a foster family healing from her wounds, including singed fur and burnt paws. “Thanks to your generous donations,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Fox5 KVVU

St. Rose Dominican Hospital celebrates 75th anniversary in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (FOX5) - On Monday, St. Rose Dominican Hospital celebrated over 100,000 children born at their facility in the past 75 years. June 27, 2022 marks 75 years since the seven original Adrian Dominican Sisters traveled to Henderson in 1947 to assume operations at the hospital, which was scheduled for closure after World War II. Since then, more than 100,000 babies have been there.
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Fundraiser held to provide veterans dental care

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Adopt a Vet Dental Program (AAVD) held a fundraiser on Sunday at Ventano Italian Grill & Seafood, with proceeds going towards veteran dental care. The AAVD aims to provide veterans in Nevada the potentially life-saving dental care they may be lacking. The event was held...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Miracle Flights celebrates milestone 150,000th flight with 3-year-old boy

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas non-profit organization celebrated a major milestone on Saturday. Miracle Flights held its 150,000th flight for a 3-year-old boy returning from Florida, where he has been receiving specialized medical treatment for clubfoot. Watson Beas' condition requires specialized treatment, and a spokesperson for Miracle...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Tips for how to keep your brain active

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, and there are things you can start doing now to keep your brain active. Dr. Dylan Wint with the Cleveland Clinic, Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health joined us to talk about some misconceptions and how to be proactive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
southfloridahospitalnews.com

3-Year-old Las Vegas Boy finishing 15th clubfoot treatment at Paley Institute in West Palm Beach flies home on 150,000 Miracle Flight – a huge milestone for the boy and non-profit

June 27, 2022 – Watson Beas, a three-year-old boy, and Las Vegas resident with a clubfoot deformity requiring specialized medical care finished his 15th clubfoot treatment with Dr. Matthew Dobbs at the Dobbs Clubfoot Center, Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute at St. Mary’s Medical Center, in West Palm Beach. Dr. Dobbs is an orthopedic surgeon and internationally renowned clubfoot specialist. Watson had his final exam with Dr. Dobbs and then, boarded the 150,000 Miracle Flights trip to fly back to his home in Las Vegas, NV. This is a huge milestone for Watson, and his Moms, Jordyn and Meagan, as Watson focuses on walking freely and for Miracle Flights, a national non-profit and their mission to offer free flights to those in need of life-changing medical care that is not available in their local communities.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Homeless Camp Fire Spreads To Trees

A fire in a homeless camp in Hazel Dell threatened to spread to nearby trees. Clark County Fire District 6 responded to the fire Tuesday morning near the BPA's Ross Complex between Highway 99 and I-5. They were able to stop the fire. One person suffered non-life threatening injuries. The...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas abortion clinics already see surge in patients, calls

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Abortion clinics across Las Vegas have already experienced a surge in calls and uptick patients since the overturning of Roe V. Wade, leading to concerns over the ability of providers to handle thousands more patients. According to Planned Parenthood, the organization expects 10,000 patients to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mental health resources in the valley for women impacted by overturning of Roe v. Wade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Friday’s supreme court decision to overturn roe v wade could have an effect on mental health. Mental health specialist Andrea Hitchcock says the decision to overturn roe v. Wade could have dire consequences for women. Especially for those who have been assaulted in states where abortions have been banned. “They should have resources out there if they’re feeling they have no outlet,” says Hitchcock.
LAS VEGAS, NV

