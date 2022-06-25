Donation drive Saturday at Camp Rhino gyms for local family that needs heart transplant for newborn

June 27, 2022 – Watson Beas, a three-year-old boy, and Las Vegas resident with a clubfoot deformity requiring specialized medical care finished his 15th clubfoot treatment with Dr. Matthew Dobbs at the Dobbs Clubfoot Center, Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute at St. Mary’s Medical Center, in West Palm Beach. Dr. Dobbs is an orthopedic surgeon and internationally renowned clubfoot specialist. Watson had his final exam with Dr. Dobbs and then, boarded the 150,000 Miracle Flights trip to fly back to his home in Las Vegas, NV. This is a huge milestone for Watson, and his Moms, Jordyn and Meagan, as Watson focuses on walking freely and for Miracle Flights, a national non-profit and their mission to offer free flights to those in need of life-changing medical care that is not available in their local communities.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO