Catfishing in the summer heat

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is here at catfishing is as hot as the weather. Luke's guest...

101.5 KNUE

Be Careful, Y’all, These are the 7 Most Dangerous Lakes in Texas

Here in Tyler, Texas we love taking our boats out for fun in the summer. And as we are looking at record breaking heat this year, diving head first into Lake Palestine starts to look even more appealing. Let this serve as another friendly reminder, y'all, whether you are travelling or staying local, please be safe out there.
TYLER, TX
KVUE

How much rain did we receive in Central Texas Monday?

AUSTIN, Texas — Widespread showers and storms brought much-needed rainfall to the Central Texas region on Monday afternoon and evening. While not everyone received rain, some areas recorded several inches. The National Weather Service recently released rainfall totals from across the area. The luckiest area was near Burnet with...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Possible tropical moisture to increase Texas rain chances

AUSTIN, Texas — We're less than one month into the Atlantic hurricane season and we're not only monitoring one area of potential tropical development, but three! One of these could bring some much-needed rainfall to portions of Texas later this week. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a group...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Storms, heavy rain hit central Texas, breaking dry spell

HOUSTON (CW39) Storms, hail and heavy rain hit parts of central Texas on Monday, June 27, breaking the region’s dry spell. Footage by Twitter user @ktxmattwx shows stormy conditions in his hometown of Killeen, north of Austin. “I’ve missed nights like these,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ll take this...
HOUSTON, TX
Magic 1470AM

Louisiana Bracing for Storms as System Skirts Coast

A weather system with potential tropical development is currently skirting along the northern Gulf Coast and will likely bring showers and thunderstorms to most of southern Louisiana by tonight and Monday. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are not really giving the system a strong chance to develop. But, very warm waters beneath the system could fuel intensification as time goes by.
LOUISIANA STATE
CW33 NewsFix

Report says this Dallas restaurant is the most romantic restaurant in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — This one goes out to the people in love. Nothing is better than date night. It makes you feel connected to your partner. If you haven’t had a date night in a while, take this as the universe telling you to go on a date with your partner. To help you make date night happen, here is a suggestion on what to do: go on a romantic dinner date.
DALLAS, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas Wildfire west of Dallas burning nearly 12,000 acres

TEXAS - A wildfire west of Dallas in Palo Pinto County, being called the ‘Dempsey Fire’, is burning across 11,567 acres and is 18% contained as of June 26, Texas A&M Fire Forest Service (TAMFS) says. TAMFS announced Sunday afternoon that aircraft that has been positioned in the...
TEXAS STATE
agdaily.com

Caterpillar moving its world headquarters to Texas

Caterpillar is slated to move its world headquarters from the Chicago area to Irving, Texas, which in the Dallas area, later this year. The heavy equipment company — whose yellow machines are distinguished by a large “CAT” logo — is making the move to attract new talents and improve global access.
IRVING, TX
News Channel 25

Fire burns thousands of acres in Central Texas: Texas A&M Forest Service

PALO PINTO, Texas — A fire has broken out in Palo Pinto County, the Texas A&M Forest Service reports. The fire first broke out on Thursday and was first reported to have burned around 300 acres and wasn't contained at all. At the time of writing, the fire has now burned almost 11,600 acres of land and is 18% contained.

