Cullman, AL

Obituary: James Edward Doss

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Edward Doss, age 76, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022. James was born September 22, 1945 in Arkadelphia, Alabama. James is survived by the mother of his children: Myrtle Ann Doss;...

Obituary: Howard O’neal Godsey

Howard O’neal Godsey, 87, of Double Springs, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Hendrix Health Care. Howard was born on February 15, 1935, in Russellville, Alabama. He loved to fish and hunt, and he also served in the Army. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 29,...
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
Obituary: Alora Suzanne Whittle

Funeral service for Alora Suzanne Whittle, of Cullman, will be at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Robin Key officiating, and interment in Center Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. prior to the service.Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Miss Whittle passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Cullman Regional. She was born December 1, 2021.She was preceded in death by her grandmother: Laura Suzanne Fields and great-grandmother: Charolette Currier.Survivors include her mother: Lauren Peyton Whittle; grandfather: Timothy (Donna) Whittle; great-grandfather: Thomas Jay Currier; aunt: Georgia Lawson; uncles: Jacob (Katie) Whittle, Isaac Whittle and Justin Fairbanks and a host of cousins, family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
Obituaries week of June 29

Mr. Charles Ruben Dean, Sr. passed away June 20 at Hospice Family Care. He was born May 8, 1944, in Morgan County to Charles Hugh Dean and Mary Magdlean Glass Dean. He was employed by Monsanto as a color control specialist prior to his retirement. He was a wonderful father and grandfather and will be missed. Preceding him in death were his wife and his parents. Survivors include sons, Charles “Chuck” Dean, Jr., and Jimmie Dean (Tracy); daughters, Carol Dean and Kim Massey; and numerous grandchildren. No services are scheduled at this time.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Obituary: Rhonda Karen Anderson

Rhonda Karen Anderson, age 73, of Falkville, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Woodland Village Health Care. She was born February 8, 1949, in Cullman, Alabama, to Charlie Smith and Helen Fleming. She was preceded in death by her husband: Roger Anderson; parents: Charlie and Helen Fleming and...
FALKVILLE, AL
Obituary: Ruth Ilene Cochran

Graveside service for Ruth Ilene Cochran, age 99, of Panama City Beach, FL, formally of Cullman, AL, will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Shady Grove Cemetery with John McKoy officiating, and burial at Shady Grove Cemetery. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CULLMAN, AL
Obituary: Janet Ann Shrewsbury

Janet Ann Shrewsbury, age 85, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Janet was born February 27, 1937, in Skelton, West Virginia to Silas and Ella Doris Hopkins. She is preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter; seven brothers and four sisters. Funeral services are Tuesday...
CULLMAN, AL
Obituary: Tammy Lynn Thompson

Tammy Lynn Thompson, age 52, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Bonne Terre, Missouri. She was born June 2, 1970, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Mary Lou (nee Kyle) and Robert Dyle of Bonne Terre. She is survived by her husband: Billy Thompson; children:...
CULLMAN, AL
Armed and dangerous Tennessee escapee found in north Alabama

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - An inmate, who absconded law enforcement officers in the Chattanooga area and has a history of escaping from jail, is now back behind bars. Authorities said he was taken into custody Monday evening after a brief chase. Johnny Lewis Payne, who originally escaped from the Elba...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Two hospitalized after boating accident on Logan Martin Lake

Ala. — Two people are hospitalized after a boating accident on Logan Martin Lake Tuesday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said a bow-rider towing passengers on an inner tube collided into a small island on the lake after the operator lost control of the boat around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. A WVTM 13 viewer who sent in video of the beached boat said the accident occurred near Pirates Island.
LOGAN, AL
Former superintendent faces sentencing on Tuesday

Payne escaped and was recaptured twice in the month of June. Lucas will fill the spot that was left vacant by the death of Frank Travis. Fourth of July travel expected to see increase from 2021. Updated: 18 hours ago. Car travel is expected to set a new record.
ATHENS, AL
Three projects announced for North Alabama funded from Tyson spill lawsuit

Three projects funded by a settlement with Tyson farms will give recreational boaters, paddlers, and fishermen better access to the Mulberry and Sipsey Forks of the Black Warrior River. On Saturday, local leaders visited sites in Colony and Garden City in Cullman County and the Forks in the River site near the Walker County town of Sipsey – and offered details unique to all three projects.
ALABAMA STATE
Pet of the week of June 29

Boone is a 2-year-old, neutered lab mix who is super, super friendly. Boone does not meet a stranger. He would love to go for daily walks, and visit big fields to run and explore, and to always be with his person or at least a buddy that will hang out with him. His adoption fee is $20. Come see Boone and his friends at the Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle.
HARTSELLE, AL
North Alabama Food Bank teams with Tyson for June mobile pantry

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Food Bank of North Alabama hosted a mobile food pantry in Albertville, the first of three they will do over the course of the summer. Today’s giveaway was made possible by a grant from Tyson Foods, the multinational meat processor. Food Bank COO Joshua Matthews said the funds allow them to increase the frequency of mobile pantries.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
TN escapee back in custody

Payne escaped and was recaptured twice in the month of June. Fourth of July travel expected to see increase from 2021. Car travel is expected to set a new record. Lucas will fill the spot that was left vacant by the death of Frank Travis.
ATHENS, AL

