Obituary: James Edward Doss

Funeral service for Alora Suzanne Whittle, of Cullman, will be at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Robin Key officiating, and interment in Center Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. prior to the service.Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Miss Whittle passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Cullman Regional. She was born December 1, 2021.She was preceded in death by her grandmother: Laura Suzanne Fields and great-grandmother: Charolette Currier.Survivors include her mother: Lauren Peyton Whittle; grandfather: Timothy (Donna) Whittle; great-grandfather: Thomas Jay Currier; aunt: Georgia Lawson; uncles: Jacob (Katie) Whittle, Isaac Whittle and Justin Fairbanks and a host of cousins, family and friends.
