Obituary: James Edward Doss

Boone is a 2-year-old, neutered lab mix who is super, super friendly. Boone does not meet a stranger. He would love to go for daily walks, and visit big fields to run and explore, and to always be with his person or at least a buddy that will hang out with him. His adoption fee is $20. Come see Boone and his friends at the Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle.

HARTSELLE, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO