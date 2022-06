Anniston, AL – Despite incorrect reports of Brain Barker being found this unfortunately untrue. Per his father, Jeremiah Barker, Brian was last seen in a hospital in Chattanooga, TN. He was reported as safe, but left the hospital and is still missing. The hospital he was seen at was Chattanooga Memorial Hospital. As a reminder Brian is on the Autism spectrum and hasn’t had his medication in over a week. If you have any information please contact the Anniston Police Department at (256) 238-1800 or the Chattanooga Police. If Brian is found the Calhoun Journal will update this article as well as the original. Please make sure you confirm any details with the police or family before noting he has been found. False information can delay Brian from being found.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO