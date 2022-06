BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Saturday was a memorable night for Sheldon Haudenschild at Huset’s Speedway. He came into the final night of the High Bank Nationals hoping to get his momentum back and win the $100,000 first prize. He came into the 4 days at Huset’s having won 5 of the last 9 Outlaws races. But he was in 6th place with just 3 laps to go when he started making some astonishing moves that would have made Doug Wolfgang proud... He roared back for the win and afterwards talked about how important the fans were to his success that night.

