The hot and cloudy Sunday afternoon is set to take a turn, as rain and possible thunderstorms creep their way into the D.C. area overnight. As the high pressure system that was centered over the region moved offshore, it welcomed a cold front from the west that will bring clouds and rainy weather. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Sunday evening with a 20% chance rain overall, according to the National Weather Service.

