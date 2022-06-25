‘Life Savers’ rally gathers at Liberty Bell on Truxtun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A small group of anti-abortion activists took to the streets today to celebrate the court’s ruling.

They joined at Liberty Bell on Truxtun Avenue in Downtown Bakersfield just after noon. Organizers of the rally say the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling was a bad decision from the start.

They said today’s ruling has the power to change the hearts of those who support access to abortions.

The group says they’ll be returning to the Liberty Bell tonight at 6:30.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.