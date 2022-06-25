ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

‘Life Savers’ rally gathers at Liberty Bell on Truxtun

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nyLRG_0gLaBMfD00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A small group of anti-abortion activists took to the streets today to celebrate the court’s ruling.

They joined at Liberty Bell on Truxtun Avenue in Downtown Bakersfield just after noon. Organizers of the rally say the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling was a bad decision from the start.

They said today’s ruling has the power to change the hearts of those who support access to abortions.

The group says they’ll be returning to the Liberty Bell tonight at 6:30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Demonstrators rally near the Liberty Bell in Downtown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Demonstrators rallied against the decision to overturn Roe V. Wade near the Liberty Bell on Truxtun Avenue in Downtown Bakersfield Sunday night. The demonstration happened at about 5:30 p.m., in the video you can see people gathered around holding signs.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Celebrate the July 4 holiday around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With 4 of July just around the corner Kern County community members may want to participate in events to see a firework show alongside other community members. Here is a list of fireworks shows happening around Kern County. Central Park in Tehachapi In Tehachapi community members can participate in the All-American […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

The Wasco Rose Festival is set to come this September

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Wasco Rose Festival is moving back to September. The event reclaims its weekend after Labor Day spot with the theme “No Place Like Home.” Festivities will include a community run, Rose Parade, vendor fair and car show on Saturday, Sept. 10. For parade or vendor applications, email wascorf@gmail.com.
WASCO, CA
KGET

Foster Campbell and Friends to perform at Outlets at Tejon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rhythm and blues band Foster Campbell and Friends will perform a free concert July 23 at the Outlets at Tejon as part of the outlets’ summer concert series. The concert will be held in the open-air shopping center behind Polo Ralph Lauren from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. “At the Outlets at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
Bakersfield, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Sports
KGET

Reporting illegal fireworks during July 4 holiday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During the Fourth of July holiday it is important to stay safe and be aware of how to report illegal fireworks. From July 2 through 4, call the fireworks hotline at 661-868-6070 between 8 p.m. and midnight. Residents in the county and city can report illegal fireworks using the Illegal Firework […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BFD responded to two people stuck in the Beale Canal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield firefighters responded to the Beale Canal near the Beale Memorial Library after 5 p.m. Tuesday. There firefighters found a man and woman stuck, they were unable to climb up the side wall and get out of the water. Firefighters tossed them a rope and a life vest, then placed a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCFD used Starlink connection to combat fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is one of the few agencies to have access to SpaceX internet. The high-speed internet is provided throughout all of Kern County, even in places with poor connection. KCFD used the Starlink connection during the Thunder Fire last week, which allowed staff to make data-driven decisions […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
a-z-animals.com

The 7 Best Dog Parks in Bakersfield

Dog parks are great places to take your dog to get some time off-leash and meet new friends. If you live in Bakersfield, there are plenty of areas for taking your dog to have a good time. This article will cover 7 of the best dog parks in Bakersfield and what each one has to offer.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Liberty Bell#Protest#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Adventist Health announces children’s immunization clinics for July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield has announced a series of free childhood immunization events for July. Children over 5 require an appointment by calling 661-869-6740. Vaccines are free to children who meet one of the following criteria: no health insurance; enrolled in Medi-Cal (a Medi-Cal card must be presented); are American Indian or […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield SPCA offering yard signs reminding fireworks scare pets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield SPCA is offering yard signs to residents with pets that get spooked by fireworks. The signs show a scared dog and cat and the words, “Fireworks scare us. Don’t make noise — make a difference.” The signs are available for a $25 donation and can be picked up all […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

BPD responds to noninjury shooting in North Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrived at the scene of a shooting at the 500 block of West Columbus Street just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to BPD spokesperson Robert Pair. BPD said, upon arrival at the scene there was only evidence of the shooting...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCFD emphasized firework safety for Independence Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Andrew Freeborn, Kern County Fire Department Spokesperson, joined 17 News at Sunrise Monday to emphasize firework safety for this Independence Day. In the video, Freeborn explains how to tell if fireworks are safe to use at your residence. Freeborn also mentioned that KCFD will be using drones to help them enforce […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Protests
KGET

CSUB receives $83 million grant from the state

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Energy Innovation Center at Cal-State University Bakersfield is getting an $83 million grant as part of the finalization of the California state budget. CSUB says the money will “bring together researchers, faculty and students.. to explore the unlimited potential for the future of energy and climate science in our nation.” […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET 17

Bakersfield College bomb threat found unsubstantiated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College received a bomb threat around 1:26 p.m. Monday. As of 2:55 p.m. the bomb threat was called unsubstantiated, according to a press release by Heise Media. The release says, after a full campus search was conducted by the Bakersfield Police Department and Bakersfield...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Storage yard fire burns trailers, fork lift, pallets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire broke out at a storage yard near Buttonwillow Monday evening, burning trailers, a fork lift, pallets, cardboard boxes and a 600-square-foot shop, Kern County firefighters say. The blaze, reported at 10:18 p.m., erupted at a storage yard at Interstate 5 and 7th Standard Road, firefighters said. Cause was undetermined. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

UPDATE: Cal City police department lines still down

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City Police Department phone lines have been down since Monday morning. The department says calls are being routed through the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and anyone with an emergency is asked to call 911. For non-emergency situations, call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110. Police said an update will be sent […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

KSCO investigating pill allegedly found in Del Taco burrito

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a pill was allegedly found in a burrito at a Del Taco restaurant on Merle Haggard Drive, according to a press release by KCSO. No other information was given in the press release. According to a different press release by KCSO, the reporting […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man ordered to trial in southeast Bakersfield homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in southeast Bakersfield has been bound over for trial. Dashaun Hunter, 34, is due back in court July 7, where a trial date will be set. A judge Monday determined there is enough evidence against Hunter for the case […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy