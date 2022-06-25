ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Tammany traffic stop leads to police chase with Virginia man wanted on abduction charges, deputies say

By Kylee Bond
 4 days ago

SLIDELL, La. ( WGNO )— A Virginia man is behind bars after detectives say a traffic stop led to a police chase with a stolen vehicle on the North Shore.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Jamar Jones was arrested on Friday, June 24, and was booked into the parish correctional center.

The STPSO reports that around 2:15 p.m., deputies on US Highway 11 tried to pull over a Mazda SUV near Powell Drive in Slidell.

The car was reported to have been stolen out of Virginia.

Instead of stopping, the sheriff’s office says that the Mazda sped off down North Drive and led deputies on a high-speed chase spanning about miles. The chase ended when the car crashed on Military Road near Cross Gates.

JPSO: Attempted traffic stop leads to car chase and officer-involved shooting in Kenner

The driver, who detectives identified to be Jones, is also accused of intentionally slamming into three STPSO units, causing minor damage.

Following the crash, Jones and two other people riding in the car were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No one else was injured in the incident.

After being released, Jones was taken into custody where he faces a list of charges that include:

  • Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property (3 counts)
  • Simple Criminal Damage to Property (2 counts)
  • Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
  • Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Additionally, the sheriff’s office says that Jones was booked on fugitive warrants out of Newport News, Va. for felony burglary, vehicle theft, failure to comply with supervised probation, and two counts of abduction.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.

abc27 News

abc27 News

