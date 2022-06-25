Blue Bell celebrates summer with new flavors

BRENHAM, Texas (WJW) – Looking to cool off with a treat? Blue Bell Creameries celebrated the official start of summer Thursday by introducing new ice cream flavors.

The new Strawberry Lemonade flavor is described to be strawberry ice cream swirled with lemonade sherbert and sprinkled with lemon-flavored flakes.

It’s sold by the half gallon and pint while supplies last.

“Ice cream is the perfect summer dessert, and we are excited to kick off the season with our new Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue Bell. “We wanted this flavor to be light and refreshing, just like drinking a strawberry lemonade.”

For a limited time, Blue Bell is also selling the new Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload in stores. It’s described to be chocolate ice cream with chocolate-coated peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.