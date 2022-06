PORTLAND, Ore. — It may soon be legal to launch and land recreational and commercial drones in Oregon state parks. After issuing a draft proposal earlier this year, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is convening a work group to decide where flying drones should be prohibited, where it should be allowed and where it would require a permit. Parks officials hope to have a draft proposal ready by next spring.

