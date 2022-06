World No. 3 Novak Djokovic has made a strong start to his grass-court season, ousting Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2 6-1 at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club. Djokovic pressured Auger-Aliassime from the start and claimed the first break in the first game of the match. Auger-Aliassime had...