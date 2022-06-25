ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner Springs, KS

Train carrying hazardous materials derails in Bonner Springs; KCK firefighters respond

By Bill Lukitsch
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gibk5_0gLaA5mK00

A commercial train that was towing rail cars with hazardous materials derailed on Friday in Bonner Springs, prompting a response from area firefighters, authorities said.

Firefighters with the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department , along with hazardous materials cleanup crews, were dispatched to the site of the derailed train near Loring Road and 142nd Street.

First responders found no one injured and no signs of a leak, the department said in a statement on social media .

Twenty-one of the rail cars completely left the train tracks, authorities said. Nine were low-pressure tank cars carrying Isobutane, a highly flammable gas.

The KCK Fire Department said representatives of Union Pacific Railroad also responded to the scene for an assessment of the derailment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Details Of Sunday Evening Ray County Fatal Accident Released

The Highway Patrol has released details about a Sunday evening accident that took the life of a Rayville man. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, at 6:15 P.M. Sunday 62-year-old Rayville resident Earl D. Griffith was driving a 2003 John Deere northbound on Highway 13 at Route J in Henrietta. That’s when a 2001 Dodge Ram being driven by 33-year-old Mayview resident Ayron W. Nelson struck the hay baler that was being towed by the tractor.
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Serious crash leads to vehicle fire, traffic closures on I-670 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A serious crash and vehicle fire shutdown a Kansas City highway for hours Monday afternoon. Eastbound I-670 was closed about 12:30 p.m. just before I-35 due to the wreck. Just before 4 p.m., traffic in both directions was getting the scene as crews continued to clean up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bonner Springs, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Bonner Springs, KS
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
Kansas City, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
Bonner Springs, KS
Accidents
Kansas City, KS
Cars
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Gas, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
KMBC.com

10 families displaced after Lenexa apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ten families were displaced Monday evening when fire damaged an apartment building near 95th and Monrovia streets, the Lenexa Fire Department said. Fire crews were called at 6:48 p.m. to the Wilder apartments. The fire department said the fire was confined to a second-floor apartment....
LENEXA, KS
kttn.com

Update: Man ejected from tractor in Sunday evening crash dies in hospital

The Highway Patrol has released updated information about a tractor accident in Ray County Sunday evening, June 26th. The driver of a tractor, 62-year-old Earl Griffith of Rayville was pronounced dead at Research Medical Center of Kansas City later that night. It was originally reported he received serious injuries and was taken to the Ray County Memorial Hospital of Richmond.
RAY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Materials#Rail Cars#Firefighters#Vehicles#Accident#Kansas Fire Department#The Kck Fire Department#Union Pacific Railroad#Loring Rd 142nd
KMZU

Motorcycle accident results in serious injuries for Pleasant Hill riders

CASS COUNTY, Mo. – Serious injuries sustained by Pleasant Hill motorcyclists on Sunday. Highway Patrol reports say the incident occurred at 11:56 a.m. on MO-7 south of E. 219th St, when 49-year-old Charles T. Ferguson travelled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Ferguson and an occupant, 47-year-old Christina A. Ferguson, were both ejected from the motorcycle.
PLEASANT HILL, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
mycouriertribune.com

Lane closure scheduled for portion of northbound I-35

CLAY COUNTY — MoDOT Kansas City will be completing bridge work as part of the Interstate 35 and 19th Street interchange project in Kearney this week that will require the closure of the left lane of northbound Interstate 35 from approximately mile marker 24.2 to Missouri Route 92, according to a press release.
KEARNEY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
6K+
Followers
874
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy