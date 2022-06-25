Train carrying hazardous materials derails in Bonner Springs; KCK firefighters respond

A commercial train that was towing rail cars with hazardous materials derailed on Friday in Bonner Springs, prompting a response from area firefighters, authorities said.

Firefighters with the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department , along with hazardous materials cleanup crews, were dispatched to the site of the derailed train near Loring Road and 142nd Street.

First responders found no one injured and no signs of a leak, the department said in a statement on social media .

Twenty-one of the rail cars completely left the train tracks, authorities said. Nine were low-pressure tank cars carrying Isobutane, a highly flammable gas.

The KCK Fire Department said representatives of Union Pacific Railroad also responded to the scene for an assessment of the derailment.