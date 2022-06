SEYMOUR — A Seymour cop has filed a lawsuit saying he’s being unfairly threatened with demotion and prevented from taking a promotion exam. In the lawsuit, the officer, Phoumareth Phouangphiarith, says he has been a sergeant for more than two years, beginning in October 2019, when he was promoted in an acting capacity when another sergeant went on leave, according to the lawsuit.

SEYMOUR, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO