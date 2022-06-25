ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kansas City Star

Man shot and killed Friday night outside dollar store, Kansas City police say

By Bill Lukitsch
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rtEnw_0gLa9xuh00

A man was fatally shot Friday night outside of a Family Dollar in Kansas City’s Marlborough Heights neighborhood, according to police.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 8 p.m. to a reported disturbance inside the store, located at 8215 Troost Ave ., said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the department. As they were responding, she said, officers received information that a shooting had taken place.

When they arrived police found a man with gunshot wounds near the storefront. He was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel there.

Police say the homicide victim was an adult male. No other information about his identity was immediately released.

Police had no suspect information to provide. It was not immediately known, Foreman said, whether detectives were seeking more than one suspect, the precise sequence of events that led up to the shooting or whether the person or persons responsible fled the area on foot or in a vehicle.

Shoppers and at least one employee were present in the store during the disturbance and when the shooting unfolded, Foreman said. Detectives were also collecting surveillance camera footage with the hope of finding suspect information.

The killing Friday marks the 74th recorded homicide in Kansas City so far this year, according to data maintained by The Star . Last year, there were 157 killings, the vast majority of which were fatal shootings, as the city saw the second-deadliest year of violence in its history.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about Friday’s killing to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or submit an anonymous tip to the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 was being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Comments / 0

Related
KMBC.com

KCPD cancels Silver Alert for 78-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old woman. Police said Carol Seminara was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Authorities asked the public for help in finding Seminara after she disappeared Tuesday morning. They said she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Shooting victim dies on scene in east Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 5200 block of E. 29th Street. The shooting was reported at around 3:25 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. When arriving, officers discovered an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive on the ground and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#City Police#Violent Crime#A Family Dollar
KMBC.com

KCPD locate missing 14-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Isaiah Green has been located and is safe. Kansas City police are asking for help in finding a missing teenager. Police said Isaiah Green was last seen in the area of 44th Street and Roanoke Road on Monday at about 4 p.m. Authorities said...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Three injured in shooting near 9th St. and Wyandotte St.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were injured in an early Sunday morning shooting near 9th St. and Wyandotte St. Kansas City, MO police say they got a call about the shooting at 1:41 a.m. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the crime scene. They say a third person was taken to a hospital by someone else.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting at Denver Ave., Van Brunt Blvd.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 5200 block of E. 29th Street. The shooting was reported at around 3:25 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. There’s no details yet about the victim or a suspect in the case. This is a developing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD says missing 78-year-old woman has been found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department had issued a Silver Alert for a 78-year-old woman who had not been seen since this morning. Luckily, she has been found safe. The police had said Carol Seminara was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
6K+
Followers
874
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy