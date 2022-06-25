Man shot and killed Friday night outside dollar store, Kansas City police say

A man was fatally shot Friday night outside of a Family Dollar in Kansas City’s Marlborough Heights neighborhood, according to police.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 8 p.m. to a reported disturbance inside the store, located at 8215 Troost Ave ., said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the department. As they were responding, she said, officers received information that a shooting had taken place.

When they arrived police found a man with gunshot wounds near the storefront. He was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel there.

Police say the homicide victim was an adult male. No other information about his identity was immediately released.

Police had no suspect information to provide. It was not immediately known, Foreman said, whether detectives were seeking more than one suspect, the precise sequence of events that led up to the shooting or whether the person or persons responsible fled the area on foot or in a vehicle.

Shoppers and at least one employee were present in the store during the disturbance and when the shooting unfolded, Foreman said. Detectives were also collecting surveillance camera footage with the hope of finding suspect information.

The killing Friday marks the 74th recorded homicide in Kansas City so far this year, according to data maintained by The Star . Last year, there were 157 killings, the vast majority of which were fatal shootings, as the city saw the second-deadliest year of violence in its history.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about Friday’s killing to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or submit an anonymous tip to the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 was being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.