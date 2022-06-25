ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, GA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Spalding by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-24 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fayette;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Houston, Jones, Twiggs, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 04:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-29 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bibb; Houston; Jones; Twiggs; Wilkinson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wilkinson, Bibb, Twiggs, northeastern Houston and southeastern Jones Counties through 530 AM EDT At 436 AM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Lake Tobesofkee to Nicklesville, and moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Frequent lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Macon, Jeffersonville, Irwinton, Warner Robins, Centerville, Gordon, Ivey, McIntyre, Toomsboro, Danville, Payne, Allentown, Robins Air Force Base, Payne City, Marion, Postell, Lake Tobesofkee, Mountain Springs, Griswoldville and Nicklesville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BIBB COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-27 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Clayton; DeKalb; Fulton; Henry The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern DeKalb County in north central Georgia Northwestern Henry County in north central Georgia South central Fulton County in north central Georgia Northeastern Clayton County in north central Georgia * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gresham Park, or near Atlanta, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atlanta, Decatur, East Point, Stockbridge, Forest Park, Morrow, Hapeville, Avondale Estates, Lake City, Belvedere Park, Grant Park-Zoo Atlanta, Candler-Mcafee, Druid Hills, Rex, Sweet Auburn, Hidden Valley Park, Lakewood Park, Conley, East Lake and Little Five Points. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy