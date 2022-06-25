ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 PFL 5 results: Chris Wade crushes Kyle Bochniak, secures top playoff seed

By Mike Bohn
 4 days ago
Chris Wade delivered a statement performance at 2022 PFL 5 to land the top seed in the featherweight standings going into the playoffs.

Wade (22-7) faced fellow UFC veteran Kyle Bochniak (11-7) on Friday’s card at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, and he needed less than one round to land a grazing head kick and ground-and-pound that netted him six points and the No. 1 seed at 155 pounds.

Check out the replay of Wade’s handiwork in the highlight below (via Twitter):

With the win, Wade is set to fight No. 4 seed Brendan Loughnane in the first round of the playoffs later this year.

Check out the full bracket below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b2Aae_0gLa9IAG00

NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

