Jerome County, ID

Op-ED: Minidoka reminds us to remain vigilant against racial injustice

By JIM JONES/Special to The Press
Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had the privilege of speaking at a ceremony held at the Minidoka Relocation Camp in Jerome County on June 13, recognizing the 80-year anniversary of the start of camp construction. The camp was one of 10 established in the Western states in 1942 to imprison Japanese Americans who...

cdapress.com

